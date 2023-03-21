Advanced search
    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.

(O5G)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:54 2023-03-20 pm EDT
0.9000 EUR   -1.64%
CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Disposals Update

03/21/2023 | 03:31am EDT
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Disposals Update

21.03.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254                                                                                                                             

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 21 March 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Disposals Update 

CPI Property Group (“CPIPG”) is pleased to acknowledge the recent press release of our subsidiary S IMMO AG regarding their disposal progress in Germany. This is consistent with the Group’s ongoing disposal plans.  

The press release of S IMMO AG issued on 20 March 2023 is copied below in its entirety.  

*** 

S IMMO AG is pleased to announce further progress regarding its ongoing sales programme for residential and commercial properties in Germany. 

Today, S IMMO AG has signed an agreement for the sale of 41 properties in Berlin consisting of roughly 1,300 residential and commercial units with over 100,000 m² of rental area. 

“S IMMO continues to deliver on our plan to sell lower-yielding assets in Germany and reinvest in higher-yielding office assets in the CEE region,” said Herwig Teufelsdorfer, Member of the Management Board. “In this process, we benefit from the high quality of our assets, which continue to attract a diverse range of buyers.” 

The sale is expected to close by the end of March. 

Including today’s announcement, since September 2022, S IMMO has signed sales contracts in Germany for 152 properties with a total volume of around EUR 570m. 

While S IMMO’s success in selling residential properties is clear and is expected to continue, in January 2023 the disposal pipeline was updated to include commercial properties outside of Berlin valued at more than EUR 200m. In total, German assets currently under consideration for disposal by S IMMO exceed EUR 500m. 

*** 

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
David Greenbaum    Moritz Mayer
Chief Financial Officer    Manager, Capital Markets
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com   m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com    

Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn


21.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1587411

 
End of News EQS News Service

1587411  21.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1587411&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
