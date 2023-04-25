Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CPI Property Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.

(O5G)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:33 2023-04-24 am EDT
0.9100 EUR    0.00%
02:55aCPI PROPERTY GROUP – Fixed-Income Investor Days
EQ
02:28aCpi Property S A : Press release Fixed-Income Investor Days
PU
04/21CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Sale of Czech Properties to S IMMO
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Fixed-Income Investor Days

04/25/2023 | 02:55am EDT
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Fixed-Income Investor Days

25.04.2023 / 08:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254                                                                                                                             

Press Release - Corporate News

 

Luxembourg, 25 April 2023

 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Fixed-Income Investor Days

 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG” or the “Group”) is pleased to invite our fixed-income investors to register for property tours and meetings with our management teams, as follows:

 

15 May: Warsaw

16 May: Berlin

17 May: Prague

 

“CPIPG is proud of the quality of our portfolio,” said David Greenbaum, CFO. “We hope our investors will take advantage of this opportunity to see our properties and meet more of the management team.”

 

Investors are encouraged to RSVP by 10 May to Moritz Mayer: m.mayer@cpipg.com. More details will be provided after registration.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations

 

David Greenbaum    Moritz Mayer

Chief Financial Officer    Manager, Capital Markets

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com   m.mayer@cpipg.com

 

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com    

Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

  


25.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1615771

 
End of News EQS News Service

1615771  25.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615771&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Income Statement Evolution
