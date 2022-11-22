Advanced search
    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.

(O5G)
  Report
11:35 2022-11-22 am EST
0.9200 EUR    0.00%
02:20pCPI PROPERTY GROUP – Results of the Share Buy-back Offer
EQ
02:02pCpi Property S A : Press release - Results of Share Buy-back Offer
PU
11/21CPI Property Group Secures 88% Of S IMMO In Mandatory Takeover Bid
MT
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Results of the Share Buy-back Offer

11/22/2022 | 02:20pm EST
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Results of the Share Buy-back Offer

22.11.2022 / 20:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 22 November 2022

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Results of the Share Buy-back Offer

On 9 November 2022, CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG” or the “Company”) announced the intention to purchase up to 200,000,000 shares under CPIPG’s share buy-back programme (the "Offer").

At the closing of the Offer period, shareholders of the Company presented a total of 198,057,539 shares for tender at a price of €0.961 per share. Of the total, approximately 184.6 million shares were tendered by Larnoya Invest, a company owned by CPIPG's primary shareholder, Radovan Vitek. The rest of the shares were tendered primarily by Clerius Properties (Apollo), with a small amount tendered by management. Consistent with past practice, CPIPG expects that a meaningful portion of the cash received by Mr. Vitek will be used to repay shareholder loans drawn since the Company’s last share buy-back was conducted in February 2021.

Going forward, considering the strong cash flow profile of our business, CPIPG sees a clear rationale for continuing to buy back shares once per year, with the next buy-back expected in November 2023. The Company believes that consistency is key as we establish a track record as an equity issuer, which is important as the group keeps all options open to reduce leverage. While the Company's distribution policy calls for distributing 65% of consolidated FFO1, for 2022 the distribution ratio was prudently reduced to 55%. In coming years, the Company will consider similar measures to adjust the payout ratio depending on the real estate operating environment and considering our strong commitment to the Group's investment grade credit ratings and long-term financial policy.

In line with the terms of the Offer, the Company anticipates the signing of share transfer agreements on 25 November 2022. The Company will announce the completion of the buy-back upon the acquisition of the tendered shares.

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

Moritz Mayer
Manager – Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn


22.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1494095

 
End of News EQS News Service

1494095  22.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494095&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
