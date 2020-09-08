CPI Property S A : GROUP ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFERS FOR ITS 2023 HYBRID AND 2022 SENIOR NOTES

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

CPI Property Group announces Tender Offers for its outstanding (i) EUR550,000,000 4.375 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes; and (ii) EUR 610,000,000 1.450 per cent. Senior Notes due 14 April 2022

8 September 2020. CPI Property Group (the Offeror) announces today invitations to holders of its outstanding (i) EUR550,000,000 4.375 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes (the Undated Notes); and (ii) EUR 610,000,000 1.450 per cent. Senior Notes due 14 April 2022 (the 2022 Notes and, together with the Undated Notes, the Notes and each a Series) to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (each such invitation an Offer and, together, the Offers).

The Offers are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 8 September 2020 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Offeror, and are subject to the offer restrictions set out below and as more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Tender Agent as set out below. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Summary of the Offers

Priority Notes ISIN / Common Code First Optional Redemption Date/Par Call Period Commencement Date Outstanding Nominal Amount Purchase Price Target Acceptance Amount Aggregate Target Acceptance Amount 1 Undated Notes XS1819537132 / 181953713 9 August 2023 EUR 550,000,000 100.50 per cent. EUR 250,000,000 in aggregate nominal amount Subject to the order of priority described herein, and as otherwise set out herein, an aggregate cash amount of up to EUR 400,000,000. 2 2022 Notes XS1894558102 / 189455810 14 March 2022 EUR 347,207,000 100 per cent. N/A

Rationale for the Offers

The purpose of the Offers, and the intended issuance of the New Notes (as defined below), is to replace a portion of the Offeror's existing Notes with the New Notes and use cash to repay a portion of the Group's short-term debt. Following the Offers, the Offeror may explore selective debt purchases in the open market, including but not limited to its outstanding hybrid capital.

Purchase Prices and Accrued Interest

In respect of each Series, the Offeror will pay for any Notes of the relevant Series validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the relevant Offer a purchase price (in respect of each Series and expressed as a percentage, the Purchase Price) equal to (i) in respect of any Undated Notes, 100.50 per cent. of the principal amount of such Notes and (ii) in respect of any 2022 Notes, 100 per cent. of the principal amount of such Notes.

The Offeror will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of any Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer(s).

Target Acceptance Amounts and Final Acceptance Amount

If the Offeror decides to accept any Notes for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer(s), the Offeror proposes to accept for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer(s) an aggregate amount of such Notes such that the total amount payable (Including any Accrued Interest Payment) by the Offeror for all such Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers is EUR 400,000,000 (the Aggregate Target Acceptance Amount) to include a target nominal amount of EUR 250,000,000 of the Undated Notes (the Undated Notes Target Acceptance Amount), although the Offeror reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to accept significantly more or significantly less than (or none of) the Aggregate Target Acceptance Amount and/or the Undated Notes Target Acceptance Amount (the final aggregate cash spend (i.e. the relevant Purchase Price plus any Accrued Interest Payment) of the Undated Notes and the 2022 Notes so accepted for purchase together being the Final Acceptance Amount). The Offeror will determine the allocation of the Final Acceptance Amount between each Series in its sole discretion, and reserves the right to accept significantly more or significantly less (or none) of either such Series as compared to the other such Series.

Order of Priority

The Offeror intends to accept the Notes validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer(s) in the priority set out in the table above. If the Offeror decides to accept any Undated Notes for purchase and the total amount payable by the Offeror for the Undated Notes validly tendered pursuant to the relevant Offer is greater than the Undated Notes Target Acceptance Amount, the Offeror may, in its sole discretion, decide to accept 2022 Notes for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer.

Scaling

In respect of each Series, if the Offeror decides to accept any validly tendered Notes of such Series for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer and the aggregate nominal amount of the relevant Series validly tendered for purchase is greater than the relevant Series Acceptance Amount, the Offeror intends to accept such Notes for purchase on a pro rata basis such that the aggregate nominal amount of such Series accepted for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer is no greater than such Series Acceptance Amount.

New Issue Condition

The Offeror today announced its intention to issue certain new EUR denominated subordinated notes (the New Notes) under its EUR 8,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Whether the Offeror will purchase any Notes validly tendered in the Offers is subject, without limitation, to the successful completion (in the sole determination of the Offeror) of the issue of the New Notes (the New Issue Condition).

Even if the New Issue Condition is satisfied, the Offeror is under no obligation to accept for purchase any Notes tendered pursuant to the Offers. The acceptance for purchase by the Offeror of Notes tendered pursuant to the Offers is at the sole discretion of the Offeror, and tenders may be rejected by the Offeror for any reason.

The New Notes are not being, and will not be, offered or sold in the United States. Nothing in the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absentregistration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). The New Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

Compliance information for the New Notes: MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/No PRIIPs KID - eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No sales to EEA retail investors; no key information document has been or will be prepared.

No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in relation to the New Notes to permit a public offering of securities.

Allocation of the New Notes

When considering allocation of the New Notes, the Offeror may give preference to those Noteholders who, prior to such allocation, have validly tendered or have given a firm intention to the Offeror or any Dealer Manager that they intend to tender their Notes for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer(s). Therefore, a Noteholder who wishes to subscribe for New Notes in addition to tendering their Notes for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer(s) may be eligible to receive, at the sole and absolute discretion of the Offeror, priority in the allocation of the New Notes, subject to the satisfaction of the New Issue Condition and such Noteholder making a separate application for the purchase of such New Notes to a Dealer Manager or to Bank of China Limited, London Branch (each in its capacity as a joint lead manager of the issue of the New Notes, a Joint Lead Manager) in accordance with the standard new issue procedures of such Joint Lead Manager. However, the Offeror is not obliged to allocate the New Notes to a Noteholder who has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender its Notes for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer(s) and, if New Notes are allocated, the principal amount thereof may be less or more than the principal amount of Notes tendered by such Noteholder and accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the relevant Offer(s). Any such allocation will also, among other factors, take into account the minimum denomination of the New Notes (being EUR 100,000).

Tender Instructions

In order to participate in, and be eligible to receive the relevant Purchase Price and the relevant Accrued Interest Payment pursuant to the relevant Offer, Noteholders must validly tender their Notes by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Tender Agent by 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 15 September 2020, unless extended, re-opened, amended and/or terminated as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum (the Expiration Deadline).

Noteholders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a Noteholder in order for that Noteholder to be able to participate in, or (in the limited circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, an Offer by the deadlines specified in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each Clearing System for the submission and withdrawal of Tender Instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Tender Instructions will be irrevocable except in the limited circumstances described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Tender Instructions must be submitted in respect of a minimum nominal amount of Notes of the relevant Series of no less than EUR 100,000, being the minimum denomination of the Notes and may thereafter be submitted in integral multiples of the relevant permitted integral multiple of EUR 1,000. A separate Tender Instruction must be completed on behalf of each beneficial owner and in respect of each Series.

Indicative Timetable for the Offers

Events Times and Dates (All times are London time) Commencement of the Offers Offers and intention of the Offeror to issue the New Notes announced. Tuesday, 8 September 2020 3

Tender Offer Memorandum available from the Tender Agent.

Pricing of the New Notes

Expected pricing of the New Notes.

On or aroundWednesday,9

September 2020

Expiration Deadline

Final deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions by the Tender Agent in order for Noteholders to be able to participate in the Offers.

4.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 15 September 2020

New Issue Settlement Date

Expected issue of New Notes and settlement of such new issue (subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent to an issue of euromarket debt securities).

On or around September 2020

Wednesday,16

Announcement of Results

Announcement of whether (subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Issue Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date) the Offeror will accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to all or any of the Offers and, if so accepted, the Final Acceptance Amount, each Series Acceptance Amount and any Scaling Factors that will be applied to Notes of any Series.

As soon as reasonably practicable on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Expected Tender Offer Settlement Date

Friday, 18 September 2020

Expected Settlement Date for the Offers.

The Offeror may, in its sole discretion, extend, re-open, amend, waive any condition of or terminate an Offer at any time (subject to applicable law and as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum) and the above times and dates are subject to the right of the Offeror to so extend, re-open, amend and/or terminate such Offer.

Noteholders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a Noteholder in order for that Noteholder to be able to participate in, or (in the limited circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, an Offer before the deadlines set out above. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each Clearing System for the submission and (where permitted) withdrawal of Tender Instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines set out above and in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Unless stated otherwise, announcements in connection with the Offers will be made (i) by publication on the website of the Irish Stock Exchange plc (trading as Euronext Dublin) and (ii) by the delivery of notices to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants. Such announcements may also be found on the relevant Reuters Insider Screen and be made by the issue of a press release to a Notifying News Service. Copies of all such announcements, press releases and notices can also be obtained upon request from the Tender Agent, the contact details for which are below. Significant delays may be experienced where notices are delivered to the Clearing Systems and Noteholders are urged to contact the Tender Agent for the relevant announcements during the course of the Offers. In addition, Noteholders may contact the Dealer Managers for information using the contact details below.

Noteholders are advised to read carefully the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of, and information on the procedures for, participating in the Offers.

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with (i) the Offers may be directed to the Dealer Managers, and (ii) the delivery of Tender Instructions may be directed to the Tender Agent, the contact details for each of which are set out below.

