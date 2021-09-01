CPI Property S A : GROUP - Issuance of New Ordinary Share

CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 1 September 2021

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Issuance of New Ordinary Shares

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") announces the issue of 162,337,662 new ordinary shares for EUR 100 million.

The new ordinary shares, having a par value of EUR 0.10, were issued today at a subscription price of EUR 0.616 per share in a reserved capital increase under the Company's authorized share capital.

All of the shares were subscribed by entities closely associated with Mr. Radovan Vitek, being the beneficial owner of the Company. The new shares were fully paid up by a cash contribution, further strengthening the Company's equity. Following today's capital increase, Mr. Vitek owns 7,659,340,486 Company's shares representing 93.72% of share capital (94.5% of voting rights).

The corporate share capital of the Company has been increased today from EUR 801,005,815.50 represented by 8,010,058,155 ordinary shares to EUR 817,239,581.70 represented by 8,172,395,817 ordinary shares.

As of 1 September 2021, the total number of shares comprising the share capital of the Company is 8,172,395,817. The total number of voting rights attached to the shares comprising the share capital of the Company is 8,172,395,817. Voting rights attached to 67,000,000 shares held by Company's subsidiary are suspended.

