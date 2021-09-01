Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CPI Property Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.

(O5G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CPI Property S A : GROUP - Issuance of New Ordinary Share

09/01/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 1 September 2021

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Issuance of New Ordinary Shares

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") announces the issue of 162,337,662 new ordinary shares for EUR 100 million.

The new ordinary shares, having a par value of EUR 0.10, were issued today at a subscription price of EUR 0.616 per share in a reserved capital increase under the Company's authorized share capital.

All of the shares were subscribed by entities closely associated with Mr. Radovan Vitek, being the beneficial owner of the Company. The new shares were fully paid up by a cash contribution, further strengthening the Company's equity. Following today's capital increase, Mr. Vitek owns 7,659,340,486 Company's shares representing 93.72% of share capital (94.5% of voting rights).

The corporate share capital of the Company has been increased today from EUR 801,005,815.50 represented by 8,010,058,155 ordinary shares to EUR 817,239,581.70 represented by 8,172,395,817 ordinary shares.

As of 1 September 2021, the total number of shares comprising the share capital of the Company is 8,172,395,817. The total number of voting rights attached to the shares comprising the share capital of the Company is 8,172,395,817. Voting rights attached to 67,000,000 shares held by Company's subsidiary are suspended.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

Joe Weaver

Director of Capital Markets j.weaver@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

Disclaimer

CPI Property Group SA published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 16:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
12:52pCPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Issuance of New Ordinary Share
PU
11:52aPRESS RELEASE : CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Issuance of New Ordinary Shares
DJ
11:52aCPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Issuance of New Ordinary Shares
EQ
08/31PRESS RELEASE : CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes -3-
DJ
08/31PRESS RELEASE : CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes -2-
DJ
08/31CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP publishes half-year financial results for 2021
EQ
08/31PRESS RELEASE : CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes half-year financial results for 202..
DJ
08/31CPI PROPERTY S A : Group publishes half-year financial results for 2021
PU
08/06CPI Property Signs Framework Deal to Possibly Sell Up to $1.2 Billion Nova RE..
MT
08/06PRESS RELEASE : CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Strategic Partnership with DeA Capital in I..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 623 M 738 M 738 M
Net income 2020 241 M 285 M 285 M
Net Debt 2020 4 194 M 4 970 M 4 970 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 499 M 6 491 M 6 516 M
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
EV / Sales 2020 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 318
Free-Float 5,60%
Chart CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
CPI Property Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Pavel Mechura Group Finance Director
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Edward Moss-Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
Omar Sattar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.-2.05%6 491
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)17.62%75 700
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.17.49%46 320
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.15.80%31 443
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.17%28 122
SEGRO PLC35.50%21 203