CPI Property Group S.A.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.

(O5G)
News 


CPI Property S A : GROUP - New Revolving Credit Facility

11/25/2020 | 10:33pm GMT
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 25 November 2020

CPI Property Group - New Revolving Credit Facility

On 25 November 2020, CPI Property Group ("CPIPG" or the "Group") signed a new €700 million revolving credit facility with ten international banks. The facility matures in January 2026 and replaces the Group's existing €510 million revolving credit facility which matures in 2022.

"CPIPG greatly appreciates the support of our relationship banks, particularity with regard to the size, pricing and long tenor," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "While the 2022 revolving facility has never been drawn, this new 2026 facility creates a highly flexible source of liquidity for many years to come."

Lenders to the facility are Banco Santander, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Komerční Banka, Raiffeisen Bank AG, UniCredit and Bank of China.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Andreas Friedemann Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

T +49 40 60 91 86 50

F +49 40 60 91 86 60

E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Joe Weaver

Director of Capital Markets j.weaver@cpipg.com

Financials
Sales 2019 672 M 800 M 598 M
Net income 2019 677 M 806 M 602 M
Net Debt 2019 3 305 M 3 937 M 2 941 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6 124 M 7 293 M 5 451 M
EV / Sales 2018 15,1x
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 115
Free-Float 5,60%
Chart CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
CPI Property Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Edward Moss-Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
Pavel Mechura Group Finance Director
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Tomás Salajka Secretary, Director & Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.1.38%7 277
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)18.62%61 692
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.10.74%37 150
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.48%21 909
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-16.01%21 705
SEGRO PLC1.11%14 431
