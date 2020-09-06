Log in
CPI Property S A : GROUP - New York Litigation Dismissed

09/06/2020 | 06:50am EDT

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - New York Litigation Dismissed

06.09.2020 / 12:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 6 September 2020

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - New York Litigation Dismissed

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") is pleased to update our stakeholders regarding the lawsuit filed in April 2019 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "SDNY Court").

The lawsuit concerned a group of Kingstown companies, Investhold LTD and Verali Limited (together, the "Kingstown Plaintiffs") who filed a claim against CPIPG and Mr. Radovan Vitek (the "CPIPG Defendants") and other parties alleging violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act ("RICO") in the United States.

On 4September 2020, the SDNY Court dismissed the claims against all defendants and directed the clerk of court to close the case.

"CPIPG was always confident that the lawsuit had no merit," said Martin Nemecek, CEO. "Justice was served, and the Group is excited to conclude this chapter in our history."

In dismissing the lawsuit, the SDNY Court ruled that Luxembourg is an adequate forum for resolution of the Kingstown Plaintiffs' claim and referenced the substantial similarities to a lawsuit filed in Luxembourg by Kingstown in 2015, from which CPIPG was dismissed in June 2019. The SDNY Court also indicated that the lawsuit "bears indicia of forum shopping," and that "the salient difference between the two suits is the potential for treble damages under the RICO statute" which "is not a legitimate reason for choosing this particular venue."

Because of the prior pending action and based on forum non conveniens, the SDNY Court granted dismissal and never considered the merits of the case; CPIPG continues to believe that the Plaintiffs constructed a one-sided, misleading and haphazard narrative in a desperate attempt to gain publicity and coerce a settlement. The Kingstown Plaintiffs may determine to appeal the SDNY Court ruling, but CPIPG believes the basis for appeal is exceptionally weak and the CPIPG Defendants would once again mount a vigorous defense.

In the SDNY Court, CPIPG was represented by Michael Hefter and Seth Cohen of Hogan Lovells US LLP. "We are grateful for the professionalism and advice of the Hogan Lovells team," said Martin Matula, General Counsel. "The Group will continue to defend our hard-earned reputation against baseless threats and claims."

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com.

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
T +49 40 60 91 86 50, F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1127905

 
Financials
Sales 2019 672 M 795 M 795 M
Net income 2019 677 M 801 M 801 M
Net Debt 2019 3 305 M 3 913 M 3 913 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5 999 M 7 076 M 7 103 M
EV / Sales 2018 15,1x
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 115
Free-Float 5,60%
Chart CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
CPI Property Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Edward Moss-Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
Pavel Mechura Group Finance Director
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Tomás Salajka Secretary, Director & Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.-0.69%7 076
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)30.62%66 611
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.25%39 053
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-12.58%22 210
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.3.00%20 989
SEGRO PLC2.27%14 423
