CPI Property S A : GROUP PUBLISHES HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2021

situation improved across our portfolio from April/May 2021, the Group has seen a strong increase in hotel bookings.

million) despite hotels being closed for much of the period. As the

(up 5% versus H1 2020) due to the contribution from recent acquisitions and developments, broadly stable occupancy at 92.6%, limited

(up 9% versus 2020) as the Group completed €580 million of acquisitions and benefited from a €317 million increase in the fair value of residential, landbank and office assets along with FX movements.

"CPIPG's property portfolio clearly passed the ultimate stress test of COVID-19," said Martin Nemecek, CEO. "Once again, the Group proved the resilience of our diversified portfolio and reported record levels of income, a strong capital structure and several important investments for the future."

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), a leading owner of income-generating European real estate, hereby publishes unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021.

During the first half of 2021, CPIPG repaid more than €750 million of senior unsecured bonds, Schuldschein and hybrid bonds callable or maturing in 2022, 2023 and 2024 . CPIPG's weighted average debt maturity stood at 5.3 years as at H1 2021 , versus 4.8 years at the end of 2020.

"CPIPG's H1 results reflect some temporary effects of COVID-19, but our business continues to grow," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "We are excited to move on from COVID-19 and see a bright future ahead."

Notable events occurring after 30 June 2021 include:

Globalworth joint venture with Aroundtown

On 14 April 2021, CPIPG formed a consortium with Aroundtown SA ("Aroundtown") and announced a cash offer through Zakiono Enterprises Limited ("Zakiono") for the entire issued share capital of Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited ("Globalworth"). CPIPG and Aroundtown together held more than 51% of Globalworth's issued share capital prior to the launch of the tender offer. The offer closed on 23 July 2021, at which point Zakiono had received valid acceptances in respect of approximately 9.24% of Globalworth. Therefore, upon conclusion of the offer, the consortium owned 60.63% of Globalworth shares.

Strategic partnership with DeA Capital in Italy

On 5 August 2021, a framework agreement was signed between CPIPG, certain companies of the DeA Capital Group ("DeA Capital") and Nova RE SIIQ S.p.A. ("Nova RE"). CPIPG is the majority owner of Nova RE, which is an Italian SIIQ (REIT) listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. DeA Capital is the leading independent platform for alternative asset management in Italy, with combined AUM of nearly €25 billion including more than €10 billion invested in real estate. The framework agreement includes a plan to transform Nova RE into Italy's leading SIIQ and prepare Nova RE for a near-term primary offering of up to €1 billion. DeA Capital Real Estate SGR S.p.A. is Nova RE's exclusive external asset management advisor and will provide a broad range of services to enhance the investment, financial and operational capabilities of Nova RE. In connection with the framework agreement, DeA Capital also agreed to purchase approximately 1.1 million shares (about 5%) of Nova RE from CPIPG.

Actions to support our financial policy

CPIPG intends to take actions immediately and in the future to preserve and recharge our financial strength after periods of acquisition activity. Near-term actions include:

Radovan Vitek, the Group's majority shareholder, has agreed to participate in an intended issuance of new ordinary shares by CPIPG for up to €500 million, with the first €100 million expected in September

The Group has received offers well above book value for certain high-quality properties. Considering CPIPG's strategic vision and long-term priorities, the board of directors recently approved an intention by CPIPG to complete up to €1 billion of disposals in the next 6 to 12 months, subject to pricing. Sale proceeds would be redeployed via new strategic acquisitions and debt repayment.

In Q4 2021 or early 2022, CPIPG intends to complete the aforementioned primary offering of €1 billion by Nova RE, our listed Italian subsidiary, in partnership with DeA Capital, a leading Italian asset manager.

CPIPG recognises that improving our "BBB" credit ratings will require the Group to follow through on these actions while continuing to deliver strong business performance. At the appropriate times, CPIPG will also continue to support our capital structure and debt maturity profile through selective debt refinancing and utilisation of hybrid capital.