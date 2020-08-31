CPI Property S A : GROUP publishes half-year financial results for 2020

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Half Year Results

CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes half-year financial results for 2020



31.08.2020 / 20:41

Press Release

Luxembourg, 31 August 2020

CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes half-year financial results for 2020



CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG" the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), the largest owner of income-generating real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, hereby publishes its unaudited financial results for the first half of the 2020 financial year.

"CPIPG had a successful first half of 2020," said Martin N?me?ek, CEO. "Our property portfolio, rental income and occupancy grew as our team responded effectively to the challenges of COVID-19."

Key highlights for the first half of 2020 include:

- CPIPG's property portfolio increased to ?9.8 billion (up 8% from year-end 2019) as the Group made ?928m of acquisitions, primarily offices in Warsaw and a 29.4% stake in Globalworth.

- Total assets increased to ?11 billion. The Group's results also include a fair value adjustment of -?252 million (-2.8%) because of prudent revaluations of hotels and certain retail properties, plus the impact of a weaker CZK versus EUR.

- Net rental income was ?164 million (up 13% versus H1 2019), because of acquisitions, higher occupancy at 94.8%, and 1.7% like-for-like growth in gross rental income. Net business income was ?168 million (unchanged from H1 2019).

- Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was ?164 million (up 15% versus H1 2019), and funds from operations (FFO) was ?115 million (up 12%).

- The Group collected 93% of contracted rent before the impact of one-time COVID-19 discounts, and 97% including discounts.

- Net Loan-to-Value (LTV) at 42.5% and Net ICR at 5.5x remain comfortably within the Group's financial policy.

- During the first half of 2020, the Group issued ?1.19 billion equivalent of senior unsecured bonds in Euros, Sterling and Hong Kong Dollars. In January, CPIPG also issued SGD 150 million of perpetual hybrid bonds. The Group also signed a secured loan of ?116 million.

- Proceeds from external financings were used for acquisitions and to repay about ?850 million of bonds and schuldschein maturing in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.



Notable events occurring after the end of H1 2020 include:

- In July, the Group increased the size of our secured loan facility in Berlin by ?259 million.

- In August, the Group issued HUF 30 billion (about ?86 million) of senior unsecured green bonds and acquired Concept Tower, an A+ office property in Warsaw.



"The Group's capital structure, liquidity and operating performance have been robust throughout the COVID-19 outbreak," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "During the second half of 2020, CPIPG will continue taking proactive steps to ensure we are well-positioned to meet future opportunities and challenges."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Performance 30-Jun-2020 30-Jun-2019 Change Gross rental income ? million 173 155 11% Net rental income ? million 164 145 13% Total revenues ? million 291 322 (9%) Net business income ? million 168 168 0% Consolidated adjusted EBITDA ? million 164 143 15% Funds from operations (FFO) ? million 115 103 12% Net profit for the period ? million 2 166 (99%) Assets 30-Jun-2020 31-Dec-2019 Change Total assets ? million 10,962 10,673 3% Property portfolio ? million 9,826 9,111 8% Gross leasable area sqm 3,558,000 3,465,000 3% Occupancy % 94.8 94.3 0.5 p.p. Like-for-like gross rental growth* % 1.7 4.4 (2.7 p.p.) Total number of properties** No. 333 332 0% Total number of residential units No. 11,911 11,919 0% Total number of hotel beds*** No. 12,248 12,416 (1%) * Based on headline rent, excluding one-time discounts

** Excluding residential properties in the Czech Republic

*** Including hotels operated, but not owned by the Group Financing structure 30-Jun-2020 31-Dec-2019 Change Total equity ? million 5,392 5,469 (1%) EPRA NRV (NAV) ? million 4,865 5,100 (5%) Net debt ? million 4,174 3,300 26% Net Loan-to-value ratio (Net LTV) % 42.5 36.2 6.3 p.p. Secured consolidated leverage ratio % 10.1 9.6 0.5 p.p. Secured debt to total debt % 24.5 24.8 (0.3 p.p.) Unencumbered assets to total assets % 69.3 69.7 (0.4 p.p.) Net ICR 5.5x 7.2x (1.7x)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT*

Six-month period ended (? million) 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Gross rental income 172.8 155.2 Service charge and other income 60.5 64.8 Cost of service and other charges (44.1) (46.5) Property operating expenses (25.2) (28.5) Net rental income 164.0 145.0 Development sales 8.8 17.8 Development operating expenses (8.1) (18.0) Net development income 0.7 (0.2) Hotel revenue 19.8 56.7 Hotel operating expenses (24.6) (41.1) Net hotel income

Revenues from other business operations (4.8) 15.6 Other business revenue 29.3 27.3 Other business operating expenses (21.1) (19.6) Net other business income 8.2 7.7 Total revenues 291.2 321.8 Total direct business operating expenses (123.1) (153.7) Net business income 168.1 168.1 Net valuation gain/(loss) (11.0) 92.3 Net gain on disposal of investment property and subsidiaries 0.6 0.4 Amortization, depreciation and impairment (54.9) (16.4) Administrative expenses (24.9) (25.2) Other operating income 3.9 3.1 Other operating expenses (2.3) (4.1) Operating result 79.5 218.2 Interest income 8.9 5.7 Interest expense (38.8) (25.5) Other net financial result (6.0) (11.8) Net finance costs (35.9) (31.6) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (net of tax) (14.9) (0.4) Profit before income tax 28.7 186.2 Income tax expense (26.5) (20.6) Net profit from continuing operations 2.2 165.6

* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34

Gross rental income

Gross rental income increased by ?17.6 million (11%) to ?172.8 million in the six-month period ended

30 June 2020. The increase was driven by acquisitions of offices in Warsaw, Poland in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first half of 2020.

Net hotel income

Because of lockdowns and travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 outbreak, hotel revenue decreased by ?36.9 million (65%) to ?19.8 million in the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. Because the Group operates our own hotels, we were able to sharply reduce hotel operating expenses by ?16.5 million (40%) to ?24.6 million.

Net valuation loss

The valuation loss of ?11.0 million in the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 primarily reflects decreased fair value of two retail properties in Budapest, Hungary.

Amortization, depreciation and impairment

Amortization, depreciation and impairment increased by ?38.5 million to ?54.9 million in the period due to negative revaluation of hotels (?37.6 million).

Interest expense

Interest expense increased by ?13.3 million to ?38.8 million in the period as the Group increased gross debt to fund acquisitions.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION*

(? million) 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets and goodwill 103.1 107.0 Investment property 8,348.7 8,156.8 Property, plant and equipment 766.3 885.7 Deferred tax assets 143.7 168.1 Equity accounted investees 666.2 3.7 Other non-current assets 298.8 242.5 Total non-current assets 10,326.8 9,563.8 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 49.8 51.2 Trade receivables 75.5 80.9 Cash and cash equivalents 329.3 804.5 Assets linked to assets held for sale 11.2 21.5 Other current assets 169.8 150.9 Total current assets 635.6 1,109.0 TOTAL ASSETS 10,962.4 10,672.8 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the Company 4,130.4 4,334.2 Perpetual notes 1,212.0 1,085.5 Non-controlling interests 49.3 49.8 Total equity 5,391.7 5,469.5 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Bonds issued 3,222.9 2,870.9 Financial debts 1,183.1 1,165.3 Deferred tax liabilities 776.5 805.9 Other non-current liabilities 97.3 73.9 Total non-current liabilities 5,279.8 4,916.0 CURRENT LIABILITIES Bonds issued 20.4 20.8 Financial debts 76.7 47.7 Trade payables 64.1 86.0 Other current liabilities 129.7 132.8 Total current liabilities 290.9 287.3 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 10,962.4 10,672.8

* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34

Total assets

Total assets increased by ?289.6 million (3%) to ?10,962.4 million at 30 June 2020 compared

to 31 December 2019. The increase was driven by the acquisition of a 29.4% stake in Globalworth and five offices in Warsaw, partially offset by fair value adjustments (including impact of changing foreign exchange rate).

Total liabilities

Total liabilities increased by ?367.4 million (7%) to ?5,570.7 million at 30 June 2020 compared to 31 December 2019. The Group issued senior unsecured bonds of ?1.19 billion and completed new loans for ?116 million while repaying loans and bonds of ?850 million.

EQUITY AND EPRA NRV

Total equity decreased by ?77.8 million from ?5,469.5 million as at 31 December 2019

to ?5,391.7 million as at 30 June 2020. The movements of equity components were as follows:

- Decrease of retained earnings due to the loss for the period of ?24.5 million;

- Increase of perpetual bonds by ?126.5 million;

- Decrease in revaluation and hedging reserve of ?30.4 million;

- Decrease in translation reserve of ?148.9 million;

- Decrease in non-controlling interest of ?0.5 million.

EPRA NRV was ?4,865 million as at 30 June 2020, representing a decrease of 4.6% compared to

31 December 2019. The decrease of EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners (the decrease of retained earnings, revaluation and hedging reserve and translation reserve).

30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Equity attributable to the owners (NAV) 4,130 4,334 Effect of exercise of options, convertibles and other equity interests - - Diluted NAV 4,130 4,334 Revaluation of trading property and PPE 2 2 Fair value of financial instruments 0 0 Deferred tax on revaluations 776 807 Goodwill as a result of deferred tax (43) (43) EPRA NRV (? million) 4,865 5,100

Half-year 2020 unaudited financial report

Half-year 2020 unaudited management report

