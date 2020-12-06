Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CPI Property Group S.A.    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.

(O5G)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 12/04 11:35:49 am
0.73 EUR   --.--%
05:35pCPI PROPERTY S A : Group – Changes to the Board of Directors
PU
05:21pAD-HOC NEWS : Board changes
PU
05:13pCPI PROPERTY S A : Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI Property S A : Group - Changes to the Board of Directors

12/06/2020 | 10:13pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Personnel
CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors

06.12.2020 / 23:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Corporate News

Luxembourg, 6 December 2020

CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors

CPI Property Group ("CPIPG" or the "Group"), the leading owner of real estate in Berlin, Prague and Warsaw hereby announces changes to the Group's board of directors.

Radovan and Marie Vitek

CPIPG began as a family company in the Czech Republic during the early 1990s. Over time, Radovan Vitek built CPIPG into a leading owner of European real estate with a property portfolio of ?10 billion.

As CPIPG grew in scale and reputation, Mr. Vitek hired professionals to manage the Group. Mr. Vitek and his wife Marie remained members of the board of directors and fully supported measures to strengthen corporate governance and increase board independence. Over time, Mr. and Mrs. Vitek participated less actively in board meetings and administration.

Mr. Vitek will celebrate his 50th birthday in January and recently suffered the death of his father. In commemoration of these events, Mr. and Mrs. Vitek decided to retire from the board of directors of CPIPG today, with immediate effect. Mr. Vitek also retired from the board of CPIPG's subsidiary, Remontees Mecaniques Crans-Montana Aminona (CMA) in June 2020.

Mr. Vitek will retain clear majority ownership of CPIPG and expects the Group to be family-owned for generations to come.

"Out of the remnants of socialism in the 1990s, Radovan Vitek built a world-class company," said Edward Hughes, Chairman of CPIPG. "On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Radovan for his long-term vision, enthusiasm and infinite commitment to CPIPG."

New Independent Member of the Board

Jonathan Lewis was co-opted to the board of CPIPG today and became the Group's third independent director. Based in London, Mr. Lewis is an independent real estate consultant who practised for 40 years as a solicitor, most recently as a partner at international law firm CMS.

"Jonathan has extensive experience in commercial real estate," said Martin Nemecek, CEO of CPIPG. "The board of directors looks forward to Jonathan's wisdom and active participation as we chart the path forward for our highly successful company."

Board Composition

CPIPG's board now consists of three independent directors (Edward Hughes, Omar Sattar, and Jonathan Lewis) and four members of management (Martin Nemecek, Tomas Salajka, Philippe Magistretti, and Oliver Schlink).

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de



 

06.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1153081

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1153081  06.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1153081&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
05:35pCPI PROPERTY S A : Group – Changes to the Board of Directors
PU
05:21pAD-HOC NEWS : Board changes
PU
05:13pCPI PROPERTY S A : Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
EQ
12/01CPI PROPERTY S A : Group - Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
EQ
11/30CPI PROPERTY S A : Group - Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
PU
11/26CPI PROPERTY S A : Announcement of Consent Solicitation
PU
11/25CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - New Revolving Credit Facility
PU
11/25CPI PROPERTY S A : Group - New Revolving Credit Facility
EQ
11/25CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. : quaterly earnings release
11/23CPI PROPERTY S A : CPIPG Communication Concerning Mandatory Offer on Nova RE Sha..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 672 M 814 M 609 M
Net income 2019 677 M 820 M 613 M
Net Debt 2019 3 305 M 4 005 M 2 996 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6 083 M 7 382 M 5 514 M
EV / Sales 2018 15,1x
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 353
Free-Float 5,60%
Chart CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
CPI Property Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Edward Moss-Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
Pavel Mechura Group Finance Director
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Tomás Salajka Secretary, Director & Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.0.69%7 382
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)21.35%63 113
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.14%37 954
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.5.79%23 067
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-16.80%21 502
SEGRO PLC0.82%14 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ