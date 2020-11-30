CPI Property S A : Group - Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Log in
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 30 November 2020

CPI Property Group - Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group"), the leading owner of income-generating real estate in Berlin, Prague, Warsaw and the CEE region, is pleased to publish unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

"CPIPG's excellent performance continues despite uncertainty and new challenges, thanks to the quality of our assets and the expertise of our local teams," said Martin Nemecek, CEO. "CPIPG's Q3 results demonstrate that COVID-19 had a mild impact on CPIPG's business and that our markets are fundamentally sound."

Key highlights for the third quarter of 2020 include:

  • CPIPG's property portfolio increased by 8% to €9.9 billion compared to the end of 2019, primarily due to the acquisition of six office properties in Warsaw, Poland and a 29.4% stake in Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited. Portfolio growth was partly offset by €293 million of revaluation effects since the end of 2019, of which only €41 million was recognised in the third quarter;
  • Total assets increased by 6% to €11.3 billion compared to the end of 2019 due to the increase in the property portfolio, partly offset by a reduction in cash and equivalents;
  • Net rental income increased by 15% to €251 million compared to the first nine months of 2019, reflecting the effect of acquisitions, resilient occupancy at 94% and 1.9% like-for-like growth in gross rental income;
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased by 15% to €257 million compared to the first nine months of 2019 due to the increase in net rental income, the contribution from acquisitions and the impact of cost reduction measures. This performance is particularly remarkable considering the backdrop for hotels;
  • Net business income and funds from operations (FFO) were stable compared to the first nine months of 2019 at €260 million and €173 million, respectively;
  • Net Interest Coverage Ratio (Net ICR) at 5.6x and Net Loan to Value (Net LTV) at 41.0% reflect an increase in net debt related to acquistions, but are comfortably within the Group´s financial policy. Notably, actions taken by the Group have reduced Net LTV by 1.5 p.p. versus 30 June 2020;
  • During the third quarter of 2020, the Group issued HUF 30 billion (€86 million-equivalent)of 10-yeargreen bonds and €525 million of perpetual hybrid bonds callable in 2026. Proceeds were partially used to refinance €328 million of 2023 hybrid notes and €12 million of the 2022 unsecured notes;
  • In July 2020, the Group increased its Berlin loans by €259 million to a total of €750 million. The first additional tranche of €138 million was drawn during the third quarter and the second tranche of €121 million was drawn in October 2020, after the end of the period;

1

  • In addition to the refinancing of a portion of the 2023 hybrid and 2022 unsecured notes, the Group also repaid €39.5 million of Schuldschein loans maturing in 2023;
  • Total available liquidity at the end of Q3 was more than €1.1 billion. In November, the Group further strengthened our liquidity position by signing a new €700 million revolving credit facility which expires in 2026, with 10 international banks as lenders, replacing the €510m facility expiring in 2022. The
    Group's current liquidity position exceeds €1.3 billion.

Recent COVID-19 Developments

  • On 26 October 2020, the Group provided an update to our stakeholders on the impact of COVID-19, following the second wave in the Czech Republic and introduction of a national lockdown on 22 October;
  • Following significant declines in new cases and deaths in recent weeks, on 29 November the Czech government provisionally permitted all retail including shopping centres to reopen from Thursday 3 December - at which point nearly all of the Group's portfolio will be open;
  • Some restrictions remain in force in other countries; for example, all non-essential retail closed in Poland on 6 November, though this only accounts for less than 2% of the Group's portfolio. Hotels still remain largely closed and will be reopened gradually in line with demand;

Rent Collection Rates

  • Collection rates have remained consistently strong throughout the year. In the first 9 months of 2020, the Group collected 95% of rent before the impact of one-time COVID-19discounts and 99% after discounts;
  • On 26 October, the Group reported that it had collected 95% of third quarter rents before the impact of one-timeCOVID-19 discounts and 97% after discounts. As the group has continued to invoice and collect rents after the period, third quarter collections have improved to 96% and 98% respectively;
  • 94% of rent before discounts was collected in October. This is expected to increase as invoicing and collections continue beyond the end of the period.

% of rent collected

% of

Q3 YTD

Q3 YTD

Q3

Q3

October

portfolio

before

after

before

after

before

(Q3 2020)

discounts

discounts

discounts

discounts

discounts

Group

--

95%

99%

96%

98%

94%

Office

52%

99%

99%

99%

99%

95%

Retail

22%

89%

97%

91%

96%

91%

Residential

7%

99%

99%

99%

99%

96%

2

Notable events occurring after the end of Q3 2020

  • On 15 October 2020, the Group drew the second additional tranche of loans in Berlin for €121 million;
  • On 2 November 2020, CPIPG subscribed for 11,012,555 of newly issued ordinary shares of Nova RE for a total consideration of €25,989,630 (€2.36 per share). Nova RE owns income-generating properties primarily in Rome, Milan and Bari valued at €123.3 million as of 30 June 2020. Nova RE is one of only five Italian companies to obtain SIIQ (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata) status, which is similar to a REIT regime and offers tax benefits for investors. CPIPG expects that Nova RE will be a platform for the Group's current and future investments in Italy. Following the capital increase, CPIPG owns more than 50% of Nova RE and subject to regulatory approvals, will launch a mandatory takeover offer for the remaining shares in Nova RE at €2.36 per share;
  • On 25 November 2020, the Group signed a new €700 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2026 with ten international banks. The facility replaces the existing €510 million revolving credit facility which matures in 2022.

"CPIPG is proud of our achievements thus far in 2020, and we look forward to a successful finish to the year," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "We believe that the Group's portfolio and capital structure are well-positioned for the future."

3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Performance

Q3 YTD 2020

Q3 YTD 2019

Change

Gross rental income

€ million

264

234

13%

Net rental income

€ million

251

217

15%

Total revenues

€ million

451

491

(8%)

Net business income

€ million

260

261

0%

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

€ million

257

223

15%

Funds from operations (FFO)

€ million

173

171

1%

Net profit for the period

€ million

58

221

(74%)

Assets

30-Sep-2020

31-Dec-2019

Change

Total assets

€ million

11,267

10,673

6%

Property portfolio

€ million

9,860

9,111

8%

Gross leasable area

sqm

3,572,000

3,465,000

3%

Occupancy

%

94.0

94.3

(0.3 p.p.)

Like-for-like gross rental growth*

%

1.9

4.4

(2.5 p.p.)

Total number of properties**

No.

338

332

2%

Total number of residential units

No.

11,927

11,919

0%

Total number of hotel beds***

No.

12,276

12,416

(1%)

  • Based on headline rent, excluding one-time discounts
  • Excluding residential properties in the Czech Republic
  • Including hotels operated, but not owned by the Group

Financing structure

30-Sep-2020

31-Dec-2019

Change

Total equity

€ million

5,555

5,469

2%

EPRA NRV (NAV)

€ million

4,844

5,100

(5%)

Net debt

€ million

4,046

3,300

23%

Net Loan-to-value ratio (Net LTV)

%

41.0

36.2

4.8 p.p.

Secured consolidated leverage ratio

%

11.0

9.6

1.4 p.p.

Secured debt to total debt

%

26.4

24.8

1.6 p.p.

Unencumbered assets to total assets

%

70.1

69.7

0.4 p.p.

Net ICR

5.6x

7.2x

(1.6x)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CPI Property Group SA published this content on 29 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 21:40:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
