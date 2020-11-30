CPI Property S A : Group - Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 30 November 2020

CPI Property Group - Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group"), the leading owner of income-generating real estate in Berlin, Prague, Warsaw and the CEE region, is pleased to publish unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

"CPIPG's excellent performance continues despite uncertainty and new challenges, thanks to the quality of our assets and the expertise of our local teams," said Martin Nemecek, CEO. "CPIPG's Q3 results demonstrate that COVID-19 had a mild impact on CPIPG's business and that our markets are fundamentally sound."

Key highlights for the third quarter of 2020 include:

CPIPG's property portfolio increased by 8% to €9.9 billion compared to the end of 2019, primarily due to the acquisition of six office properties in Warsaw, Poland and a 29.4% stake in Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited. Portfolio growth was partly offset by €293 million of revaluation effects since the end of 2019, of which only €41 million was recognised in the third quarter;

Total assets increased by 6% to €11.3 billion compared to the end of 2019 due to the increase in the property portfolio, partly offset by a reduction in cash and equivalents;

Net rental income increased by 15% to €251 million compared to the first nine months of 2019, reflecting the effect of acquisitions, resilient occupancy at 94% and 1.9% like-for-like growth in gross rental income;

compared to the first nine months of 2019, reflecting the effect of acquisitions, resilient occupancy at and like-for-like growth in gross rental income; Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased by 15% to €257 million compared to the first nine months of 2019 due to the increase in net rental income, the contribution from acquisitions and the impact of cost reduction measures. This performance is particularly remarkable considering the backdrop for hotels;

Net business income and funds from operations (FFO) were stable compared to the first nine months of 2019 at €260 million and €173 million , respectively;

and compared to the first nine months of 2019 at and , respectively; Net Interest Coverage Ratio (Net ICR) at 5.6x and Net Loan to Value (Net LTV) at 41.0% reflect an increase in net debt related to acquistions, but are comfortably within the Group´s financial policy. Notably, actions taken by the Group have reduced Net LTV by 1.5 p.p. versus 30 June 2020;

Net Loan to Value (Net LTV) During the third quarter of 2020, the Group issued HUF 30 billion (€86 million-equivalent) of 10-year green bonds and €525 million of perpetual hybrid bonds callable in 2026 . Proceeds were partially used to refinance €328 million of 2023 hybrid notes and €12 million of the 2022 unsecured notes;

and . Proceeds were partially used to refinance €328 million of 2023 hybrid notes and €12 million of the 2022 unsecured notes; In July 2020, the Group increased its Berlin loans by €259 million to a total of €750 million. The first additional tranche of €138 million was drawn during the third quarter and the second tranche of €121 million was drawn in October 2020, after the end of the period;

1