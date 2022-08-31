CPI Property S A : Group Publishes Half-Year Financial Results for 2022
CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes half-year financial results for 2022
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), a leading European landlord, hereby publishes unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.
"CPIPG has been positively transformed through the acquisitions of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO," said Martin Němeček, CEO of CPIPG. "The Group is now one of Europe's largest landlords and owns the best real estate platforms in Central and Eastern Europe."
Highlights for the first half of 2022 include:
CPIPG'sproperty portfolio increased to €20.9 billion (versus €13.1 billion at year-end 2021) as the Group consolidated the property portfolios of IMMOFINANZ (€5.4 billion) and S IMMO (€3.1 billion). Total assets reached €23.7 billion. EPRA NRV (NAV) grew by 21% to €8.5 billion.
Net rental income increased to €263 million (versus €175 million for H1 2021) and net business income rose to €276 million because of acquisitions, CPIPG's 7.7%like-for-likegrowth in gross rental income and steady occupancy at 93.4%.
Hotels reported net income of €8 million (versus a loss of €4 million in H1 2021) reflecting the gradual post- COVID travel recovery and CPIPG's effective cost management as an owner-operator.
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was €261 million (+52% from H1 2021), while FFO was €171 million (+32% from H1 2021).
Due to the timing of CPIPG's acquisitions,NetLoan-to-Value(LTV) increased to 44.8%, at the upper end of the Group's financial policy target range. LTV is expected to peak temporarily in Q3, followed by a sharp reduction in coming quarters as the Group executes our €2 billion+ disposal pipeline.
Total liquidity was €2.5 billion, including €915 million of undrawn revolving credit facilities, the majority of which mature in early 2026.
Unencumbered assets decreased to 55% (vs. 70% at the end of 2021) reflecting the high proportion of secured debt at IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO. CPIPG will continue to closely monitor the level of unencumbered assets and expects to repay secured debt when unsecured pricing becomes attractive.
Net ICR stood at 3.5x. The Group has a low-cost,long-dateddebt maturity profile and a high degree of indexation in our rental contracts (90%+) which should support ICR going forward, particularly as deleveraging targets are achieved.
"CPIPG's commitment to our capital structure and credit ratings is unchanged," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "Deleveraging will take slightly longer than initially expected, but we are fully confident to deliver."
Notable Events Occurring after 30 June
Mandatory takeover offer for S IMMO
On 15 July 2022, CPIPG published a mandatory offer for S IMMO. Upon the conclusion of the initial acceptance period on 12 August 2022, CPIPG purchased an additional 36.66% stake, bringing the total shareholding stake to 79.20% (direct and indirectly through IMMOFINANZ). The additional acceptance period will close on 18 November 2022. The offer price represents a discount of 19% to book value.
Financing and Bridge Extension
In 2021 and 2022, CPIPG signed €3.75 billion of 2-year bridge loans for the acquisitions of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO. In total, €3.4 billion has been spent on the acquisitions, funded by equity, cash and €2.5 billion of bridge drawings. About €900 million of the bridge loans have already been repaid, with €1.6 billion currently outstanding.
In August 2022, the Group signed a facility which extended the maturity of all bridge loans until H1 2025.
Also in August 2022, S IMMO repaid €104 million of senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2027 and 2028 due to the embedded change of control provision. The repayment was funded from S IMMO's ample cash balances.
In July 2022, CPIPG repaid a secured bank loan of €123 million maturing in December 2022 and raised a new 7-year secured bank loan of €275 million. The underlying assets were located in the Czech Republic and pricing was highly attractive.
Expansion of CPIPG's Disposal Pipeline
In June 2022, CPIPG completed (on time) a disposal program initiated in August 2021, with gross proceeds of €1 billion. Disposals were executed across the Group's portfolio, targeting non-core or highly mature assets.
Currently, CPIPG has a disposal pipeline exceeding €2 billion. The pipeline includes about 30 assets/transactions across offices, retail, hotels, residential and landbank in multiple geographies. Disposal plans were also confirmed by IMMOFINANZ (€1 billion) and S IMMO (€200 million). Overall, the consolidated Group is wellpositioned to dispose of substantially more than €2 billion of assets over the next 12 to 24 months.
A high degree of diversification, along with significant granularity (pipeline disposals range in size from €10 million to €200 million+) is a significant advantage for the Group. CPIPG does not depend on any asset, market, sector, investor, or trend in order to achieve our disposals. As a result, our execution confidence is high.
Half-year results webcast
CPIPG will host a webcast in relation to its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022. The webcast will be held on Wednesday 7 September 2022 at 10:00am CET / 9:00am UK.
Please register for the webcast in advance via the link below:
Financing structure
30-Jun-2022
31-Dec-2021
Change
Total equity
€ million
10,409
7,695
35.3%
EPRA NRV (NAV)
€ million
8,493
7,039
20.6%
Net debt
€ million
9,364
4,682
100%
Net Loan-to-value ratio (Net LTV)
%
44.8%
35.7%
9.1 p.p.
Net debt/EBITDA
x
17.9x
12.7x
5.2x
Secured consolidated leverage ratio
%
17.4%
9.8%
7.6 p.p.
Secured debt to total debt
%
37.6%
27.0%
10.6 p.p.
Unencumbered assets to total assets
%
55.4%
70.4%
(15.0 p.p.)
Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt
%
193%
267%
(74 p.p.)
Net ICR
x
3.5x
4.6x
(1.1x)
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Six-month period ended
(€ million)
30 June 2022
30 June 2021
Gross rental income
305.7
188.1
Service charge and other income
122.1
62.4
Cost of service and other charges
(107.7)
(48.8)
Property operating expenses
(56.8)
(26.5)
Net rental income
263.3
175.2
Development sales
0.4
12.0
Development operating expenses
(0.4)
(9.8)
Net development income
-
2.2
Hotel revenue
49.0
15.7
Hotel operating expenses
(41.4)
(19.6)
Net hotel income
7.6
(3.9)
Revenues from other business operations
Other business revenue
33.4
22.2
Other business operating expenses
(28.2)
(17.9)
Net other business income
5.2
4.3
Total revenues
510.6
300.4
Total direct business operating expenses
(234.5)
(122.6)
Net business income
276.1
177.8
Net valuation gain
287.2
222.0
Net gain on disposal of investment property and subsidiaries
32.3
0.5
Amortization, depreciation and impairment
(45.5)
(10.6)
Administrative expenses
(55.1)
(24.5)
Other operating income
290.9
2.9
Other operating expenses
(5.5)
(3.1)
Operating result
780.4
365.0
Interest income
6.6
11.3
Interest expense
(81.3)
(47.3)
Other net financial result
76.1
(22.1)
Net finance costs
1.4
(58.1)
Share of gain (loss) of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)
33.7
3.3
Profit before income tax
815.5
310.2
Income tax expense
(64.7)
(56.8)
Net profit from continuing operations
750.8
253.4
*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Gross rental income
Gross rental income increased by €117.6 million (62.5%) to €305.7 million in H1 2022 primarily due to income generated by IMMOFINANZ, contributions from other acquisitions and CPIPG's 7.7% like-for-like growth.
Net hotel income
In H1 2022, net hotel income turned positive to €7.6 million, an increase from negative €3.9 million as both leisure and business travel recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net valuation gain
In H1 2022, the net valuation gain of €287.2 million reflected primarily revaluations of the Czech portfolio (€168.3 million) and IMMOFINANZ's portfolio (€71.3 million).
Amortization, depreciation and impairment
Amortization, depreciation and impairment increased by €34.9 million to €45.5 million in H1 2022 primarily due to impairment of receivables of €18.4 million and impairment of property, plant and equipment (€6.7 million) which was negative in H1 2021 (release of impairment of €8.5 million).
Administrative expenses
Administrative expenses increased by €30.6 million to €55.1 million in H1 2022 primarily due to the acquisition of IMMOFINANZ (€24.3 million).
Other operating income
In H1 2022, other operating income represented primarily bargain purchase resulting from the acquisition of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO in total of €285.9 million.
Interest expense
Interest expense increased by €34.0 million to €81.3 million in H1 2022 due to higher levels of debt and the consolidation of IMMOFINANZ.
Other net financial result
The other net financial result reflects primarily change in the fair value of financial derivatives (gain of €63.7 million).
