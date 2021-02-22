CPI Property S A : Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback

CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer



22.02.2021 / 19:00

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 22 February 2021

CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer

On 15 February 2021, CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") announced the intention to purchase up to 650,000,000 shares under CPIPG's share buy-back programme (the "Offer").



At the closing of the offer period, shareholders of the Company presented a total of 641,658,176 shares for tender. As anticipated, the vast majority of shares were tendered by the Group's primary shareholder, Radovan Vitek, and the Group's subsidiary, CPI FIM SA.



In line with the terms of the Offer, the Company anticipates the signing of share transfer agreements on 26 February 2021. The Company will announce the completion of the buyback upon the acquisition of the shares.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations



David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

Joe Weaver

Director of Capital Markets

j.weaver@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com