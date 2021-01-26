CPI Property S A : Group announces indicative results of Tender Offers for its outstanding 2023 Hybrid and 2024 Senior Notes

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

CPI Property Group announces indicative results of Tender Offers for its outstanding (i)

EUR550,000,000 4.375 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes; and (ii) EUR

825,000,000 2.125 per cent. Notes due 4 October 2024

26 January 2021. CPI Property Group (the Offeror) announces today the indicative results of its invitations to holders of its outstanding (i) EUR550,000,000 4.375 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes (the Undated Notes); and (ii) EUR 825,000,000 2.125 per cent. Notes due 4 October 2024 (the 2024 Notes and, together with the Undated Notes, the Notes and each a Series) to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (each such invitation an Offer and, together, the Offers).

The Offers were announced on 18 January 2021 and were made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 18 January 2021 (the Tender Offer Memorandum). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Principal amount of Notes expected to be accepted for purchase

As at the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror had received valid tenders for purchase pursuant to the Offers of

EUR 213,205,000 in aggregate principal amount of Undated Notes, and (ii) EUR 128,922,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2024 Notes.

The Offeror has decided to increase the 2024 Notes Maximum Acceptance Amount such that it will be equal to the final 2024 Notes Purchase Amount. The final 2024 Notes Purchase Amount, and therefore the 2024 Notes Maximum Acceptance Amount, shall be announced after the Pricing Time (as defined below).

The Offeror expects that the principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase will be as follows:

Notes ISIN / Common Code Aggregate principal amount of Notes Expected Scaling Factor expected to be accepted for purchase Undated XS1819537132 / EUR 213,205,000 N/A Notes 181953713 2024 Notes XS1693959931 / Expected 2024 Notes Purchase Amount: N/A 169395993 EUR 128,922,000

Noteholders should note that this is a non-binding indication of the amount of Notes of each Series that the Offeror expects to accept for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer, and any Scaling Factor that may apply as a consequence.

Pricing for the Offer in respect of the 2024 Notes will take place at or around 11.00 a.m. (London time) today (the Pricing Time). As soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time, the Offeror will announce whether (subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Issue Condition on or prior to the Settlement