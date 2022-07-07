Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  CPI Property Group S.A.
  News
  Summary
    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.

(O5G)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-07-07 am EDT
0.9000 EUR    0.00%
05:44pCPI PROPERTY S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - The repurchase of 85 million of CPIPG's 1.500% notes due 2031 - EN
PU
06/27CPI PROPERTY GROUP : Abolishment of voting cap in S IMMO AG's ('S IMMO') articles approved – CPI PROPERTY GROUP ('CPIPG') will file mandatory public takeover offer
EQ
05/31CPI Property Group S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
CPI Property S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - The repurchase of 85 million of CPIPG's 1.500% notes due 2031 - EN

07/07/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE UNITED STATES) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Ad hoc disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Luxembourg, 7 July 2022

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") - The repurchase of €85 million of CPIPG's 1.500% notes due 2031 (ISIN: XS2290544068) (the "2031 Notes")

CPIPG announces the repurchase of €85 million of 2031 Notes issued under CPIPG's Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Repurchases were made via the secondary market. All of the 2031 Notes repurchased by CPIPG have been or will be cancelled. Following this repurchase, the outstanding amount of the 2031 Notes is €765 million. CPIPG will explore further repurchases of the 2031 Notes and other securities depending on market pricing and our liquidity position.

Notifying Person:

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

1

Disclaimer

CPI Property Group SA published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 21:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 7 952 M 8 086 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 3 485
Free-Float 5,01%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Pavel Mechura Group Finance Director
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Edward Moss-Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
Omar Sattar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.25.00%8 096
EQUINIX, INC.-21.67%60 305
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.92%41 811
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-27.31%36 552
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-33.03%24 486
W. P. CAREY INC.-0.71%15 714