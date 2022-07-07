CPI Property S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - The repurchase of 85 million of CPIPG's 1.500% notes due 2031 - EN

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

Ad hoc disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Luxembourg, 7 July 2022

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") - The repurchase of €85 million of CPIPG's 1.500% notes due 2031 (ISIN: XS2290544068) (the "2031 Notes")

CPIPG announces the repurchase of €85 million of 2031 Notes issued under CPIPG's Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Repurchases were made via the secondary market. All of the 2031 Notes repurchased by CPIPG have been or will be cancelled. Following this repurchase, the outstanding amount of the 2031 Notes is €765 million. CPIPG will explore further repurchases of the 2031 Notes and other securities depending on market pricing and our liquidity position.

Notifying Person:

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

