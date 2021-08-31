PRESS RELEASE : CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes -3

- Increase due to sale of NCI and acquisition of subsidiaries with NCI (EUR3.2 million and EUR3.2 million, respectively).

- Increase due to issuance and repayment of perpetual notes net of EUR149.1 million.

EPRA NRV was EUR5,265 million as at 30 June 2021, representing increase of 2.9% compared to 31 December 2020. The increase of EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners (increase of retained earnings and other reserves).

30 June 2021 31 December 2020 Equity attributable to the owners (NAV) 4,416 4,321 Effect of exercise of options, convertibles and other equity interests - - Diluted NAV 4,416 4,321 Revaluation of trading property and PPE 2 3 Deferred tax on revaluations 889 837 Goodwill as a result of deferred tax (43) (43) EPRA NRV (EUR million) 5,265 5,118

For disclosures regarding Alternative Performance Measures used in this press release please refer to our Half-year Management Report 2021, chapters Glossary, Key Ratio Reconciliations and EPRA Performance; accessible at http:// cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en. Unaudited documents will be available tonight at the following link: http://www.cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en Half-year 2021 unaudited financial report Half-year 2021 unaudited management report

