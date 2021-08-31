Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CPI Property Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.

(O5G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes -3-

08/31/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Increase due to sale of NCI and acquisition of subsidiaries with NCI (EUR3.2 million and EUR3.2 million, respectively).

- Increase due to issuance and repayment of perpetual notes net of EUR149.1 million.

EPRA NRV was EUR5,265 million as at 30 June 2021, representing increase of 2.9% compared to 31 December 2020. The increase of EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners (increase of retained earnings and other reserves). 

                                                                       30 June 2021 31 December 2020 
 
Equity attributable to the owners (NAV)                                       4,416            4,321 
Effect of exercise of options, convertibles and other equity interests            -                - 
Diluted NAV                                                                   4,416            4,321 
Revaluation of trading property and PPE                                           2                3 
Deferred tax on revaluations                                                    889              837 
Goodwill as a result of deferred tax                                           (43)             (43) 
EPRA NRV (EUR million)                                                          5,265            5,118

For disclosures regarding Alternative Performance Measures used in this press release please refer to our Half-year Management Report 2021, chapters Glossary, Key Ratio Reconciliations and EPRA Performance; accessible at http:// cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en. Unaudited documents will be available tonight at the following link: http://www.cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en Half-year 2021 unaudited financial report Half-year 2021 unaudited management report

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

Joe Weaver Director of Capital Markets j.weaver@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      CPI PROPERTY GROUP 
              40, rue de la Vallée 
              L-2661 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Phone:        +352 264 767 1 
Fax:          +352 264 767 67 
E-mail:       contact@cpipg.com 
Internet:     www.cpipg.com 
ISIN:         LU0251710041 
WKN:          A0JL4D 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart 
EQS News ID:  1230285 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1230285 2021-08-31

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230285&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2021 17:45 ET (21:45 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. 0.00% 0.715 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.11% 35360.73 Delayed Quote.15.84%
All news about CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
05:46pPRESS RELEASE : CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes -3-
DJ
05:46pPRESS RELEASE : CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes -2-
DJ
05:46pCPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP publishes half-year financial results for 2021
EQ
05:46pPRESS RELEASE : CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes half-year financial results for 202..
DJ
05:42pCPI PROPERTY S A : Group publishes half-year financial results for 2021
PU
08/06CPI Property Signs Framework Deal to Possibly Sell Up to $1.2 Billion Nova RE..
MT
08/06CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Strategic Partnership with DeA Capital in Italy
EQ
08/06PRESS RELEASE : CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Strategic Partnership with DeA Capital in I..
DJ
08/06CPI Property Group S.A. Announces Strategic Partnership with DeA Capital in I..
CI
08/03S&P Removes CPI's Rating From CreditWatch Negative On Globalworth Takeover Cl..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 623 M 735 M 735 M
Net income 2020 241 M 284 M 284 M
Net Debt 2020 4 194 M 4 953 M 4 953 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 499 M 6 491 M 6 493 M
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
EV / Sales 2020 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 318
Free-Float 5,60%
Chart CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
CPI Property Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Pavel Mechura Group Finance Director
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Edward Moss-Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
Omar Sattar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.-2.05%6 489
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.49%75 393
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.16.42%45 899
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.15.54%31 375
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.91%28 059
SEGRO PLC35.29%21 165