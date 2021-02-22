PRESS RELEASE : CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer

Log in
02/22/2021 | 01:03pm EST
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback 
CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer 
2021-02-22 / 19:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CPI Property Group 
(société anonyme) 
40, rue de la Vallée 
L-2661 Luxembourg 
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254 
Press Release - Corporate News 
Luxembourg, 22 February 2021 
CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer 
On 15 February 2021, CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") announced the intention to purchase up to 650,000,000 
shares under CPIPG's share buy-back programme (the "Offer"). 
At the closing of the offer period, shareholders of the Company presented a total of 641,658,176 shares for tender. As 
anticipated, the vast majority of shares were tendered by the Group's primary shareholder, Radovan Vitek, and the 
Group's subsidiary, CPI FIM SA. 
In line with the terms of the Offer, the Company anticipates the signing of share transfer agreements on 26 February 
2021. The Company will announce the completion of the buyback upon the acquisition of the shares. 
For further information please contact: 
Investor Relations 
David Greenbaum 
Chief Financial Officer 
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com 
Joe Weaver 
Director of Capital Markets 
j.weaver@cpipg.com 
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      CPI PROPERTY GROUP 
              40, rue de la Vallée 
              L-2661 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Phone:        +352 264 767 1 
Fax:          +352 264 767 67 
E-mail:       contact@cpipg.com 
Internet:     www.cpipg.com 
ISIN:         LU0251710041 
WKN:          A0JL4D 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart 
EQS News ID:  1170205 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1170205 2021-02-22

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2021 13:02 ET (18:02 GMT)

