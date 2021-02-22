PRESS RELEASE : CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer
2021-02-22 / 19:00
CPI Property Group
Luxembourg, 22 February 2021
CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer
On 15 February 2021, CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") announced the intention to purchase up to 650,000,000
shares under CPIPG's share buy-back programme (the "Offer").
At the closing of the offer period, shareholders of the Company presented a total of 641,658,176 shares for tender. As
anticipated, the vast majority of shares were tendered by the Group's primary shareholder, Radovan Vitek, and the
Group's subsidiary, CPI FIM SA.
In line with the terms of the Offer, the Company anticipates the signing of share transfer agreements on 26 February
2021. The Company will announce the completion of the buyback upon the acquisition of the shares.
Language: English
