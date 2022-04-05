Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. CPL Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPL   TH0459010Z08

CPL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

CPL Public : Publication of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 in the form of electronic meeting (E-AGM)

04/05/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Date/Time
05 Apr 2022 13:06:25
Headline
Publication of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 in the form of electronic meeting (E-AGM)
Symbol
CPL
Source
CPL
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CPL Group pcl published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 06:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 878 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
Net income 2021 69,1 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
Net Debt 2021 973 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 875 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart CPL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CPL Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Puvasith Wongcharoensin Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Manoch Wongcharoensin Chairman
Kitichai Wongcharoensin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mongkon Laoworapong Independent Director
Supapat Ongsangkoon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.50%26
TRIDENT LIMITED1.41%3 531
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-1.35%2 841
TEIJIN LIMITED-3.53%2 135
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-11.24%1 912
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION-10.75%1 636