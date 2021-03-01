Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CPMC Holdings Limited    906   HK0000057171

CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(906)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended: 28 February 2021

03/01/2021 | 05:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

CPMC Holdings Limited 01/03/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

(With effect from 3 March 2014, relevant concepts such as nominal (par) value and requirement for authorised capital have been abolished under the New Companies Ordinance.)

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00906

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$):II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

1,113,423,000

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1) (2)

shares

classes of shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-1,113,423,000

---N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$)

Granted

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed (Not Applicable)

No. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) (Not Applicable)

No. of new

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Currency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthpursuant theretothereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) (Not Applicable)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be

pursuant thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

________

1. Rights issue

2. Open offer

3. Placing

4. Bonus issueClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

Type of Issue

  • 5. Scrip dividend

  • 6. Repurchase of shares

  • 7. Redemption of shares

  • 8. Consideration issue

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)

Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)

Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

________

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be

pursuant thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

________

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

________

)

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

)

)

________

)

)

Type of Issue

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

9. Capital reorganisation

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

Nil

Nil

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

10. Other

(Please specify) At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

Nil

Total E.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

Nil Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

Nil

(2)

Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Nil

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  • (i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

  • (ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

  • (iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;

  • (iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);

  • (v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;

  • (vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;

  • (vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and

  • (viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: ______ Yim Ming Chung

____________

Title:

__________ Company Secretary___________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

1.

State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).

2.

Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet

individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return

published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is

required to be made in this return.

3.

"Identical" means in this context:

4.

  • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

  • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

  • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

CPMC Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:26aMONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON M : 28 February 2021
PU
01/29CPMC : Unit to Construct $75 Million Aluminum Can Factory in China
MT
2020VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT : Strategic Cooperation Agreement
PU
2020CPMC : Next Day Disclosure Return - Cancellation of Repurchased Shares
PU
2020MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON M : 31 July 2020
PU
2020CPMC : Change of Non-Executive Director
PU
2020CPMC : Next Day Disclosure Return - Cancellation of Repurchased Shares
PU
2020CPMC : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
2020MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON M : 31 January 2020
PU
2019CPMC : Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting in Relation to Continui..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 762 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
Net income 2020 338 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 4,17%
Capitalization 3 602 M 556 M 557 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 6 039
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CPMC Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,14 CNY
Last Close Price 3,35 CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ye Zhang General Manager & Executive Director
Xiao Yan Yang General Manager-Financial Department
Xin Zhang Chairman
Yuk Wo Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Tit Shan Pun Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED12.29%556
BALL CORPORATION-8.36%28 002
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION12.96%14 550
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-4.63%12 720
BRAMBLES LIMITED-6.60%11 190
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.15.99%9 447
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ