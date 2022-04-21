Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPNCG   TH3769010002

CPN COMMERCIAL GROWTH LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND

(CPNCG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-19
12.20 THB    0.00%
03/31CPN COMMERCIAL GROWTH LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Dissemination of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Unitholders for the year 2022
PU
03/15CPN COMMERCIAL GROWTH LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Announcement of 10 Major Shareholders
PU
02/25CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund : Notification of the resolution of Annual General Meeting of Unitholders for the year 2022

04/21/2022
Date/Time
21 Apr 2022 21:53:08
Headline
Notification of the resolution of Annual General Meeting of Unitholders for the year 2022
Symbol
CPNCG
Source
CPNCG
Full Detailed News 
                Resolution of investment unitholders'/trust unitholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Investment unitholders' resolution
Meeting date                             : 21-Apr-2022
Meeting's resolution                     : Accordingly approved with fund 
manager's proposal
Remark                                   :
JorTor 11- 650091
    April 21, 2022
To:    The President
         The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Re:    Notification of the resolution of Annual General Meeting of Unitholders for 
the year 2022 of
CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund (CPNCG)
SCB Asset Management Company Limited (the "Management Company") as the 
management company of CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund (CPNCG)
would like to notify the resolutions of the
Annual General Meeting of Unitholders for the year 2022, held on April 21, 2022,
from 9.30 a.m. onwards, via an electronic meeting only in accordance with the
Royal Decree on Electronic Meetings B.E. 2563
(as amended) and other related rules and regulations. The meeting was broadcast 
from Krungthep 2 meeting room, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok
Hotel, Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok, 10900, Thailand. The total number
of unitholders attending the Meeting in person and by proxy were
66 persons holding altogether 164,468,867 units, equivalent to 38.5499 percent 
of the total issued units
(Total issued investment units is 426,639,000 units). The resolution of each 
agenda can be summarized as follows:
Agenda 1    To acknowledge the Minutes of the Fund's performance for the year 2020
Resolution:    Acknowledged the Minutes of the Fund's performance for the year 2020
Agenda 2    To acknowledge the Fund's 2021 operating performance
Resolution:    Acknowledged the Fund's 2021 operating performance
Agenda 3    To acknowledge the Fund's balance sheet and the profit and loss 
statements for the year ended 31 December 2021
Resolution:    Acknowledged the Fund's balance sheet and the profit and loss 
statements for the year ended 31 December 2021
Agenda 4    To acknowledge the dividend payment for the year 2021
Resolution:    Acknowledged the dividend payment for the year 2021
Agenda 5    To acknowledge the appointment of auditors and determination of audit 
fee for the year 2022
Resolution:    Acknowledged the appointment of auditors, and determination of audit
 fee for the year 2022, from KPMG Co.Ltd, namely:




1.    Miss Bongkot     Amsageam     Certified Public Account No. 3684 and/or
2.    Miss Vannaporn    Jongperadechanon    Certified Public Account No. 4098 and/or
3.    Miss Vilaivan     Pholprasert    Certified Public Account No. 8420 and/or
4.    Mrs. Sasithorn    Pongadisak    Certified Public Account No. 8802 and/or
5.    Miss Chanarat    Chanwa    Certified Public Account No. 9052

To be the auditors of the Fund for the year 2022. In addition, it is deemed 
appreciate to determine the audit fee for the year 2022 in an amount of Baht
358,000. In the case that the aforesaid auditors are unable to perform the
duties, KPMG Poomchai Audit Co., Ltd. shall provide other auditors from its
office to audit accounts and express opinions on the financial statements of the
 Fund in replacement of the aforesaid auditors.

Agenda 6     Other matters (if any)
        None
Please be informed accordingly
Yours faithfully,
CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund
By SCB Asset Management Company Limited
(Mrs.Tipaphan Puttarawigorm)
Executive Vice President, Property and Infrastructure Investment Group
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 15:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
