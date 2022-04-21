CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund : Notification of the resolution of Annual General Meeting of Unitholders for the year 2022

Resolution of investment unitholders'/trust unitholders' meeting Subject : Investment unitholders' resolution Meeting date : 21-Apr-2022 Meeting's resolution : Accordingly approved with fund manager's proposal Remark : JorTor 11- 650091 April 21, 2022 To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Notification of the resolution of Annual General Meeting of Unitholders for the year 2022 of CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund (CPNCG) SCB Asset Management Company Limited (the "Management Company") as the management company of CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund (CPNCG) would like to notify the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Unitholders for the year 2022, held on April 21, 2022, from 9.30 a.m. onwards, via an electronic meeting only in accordance with the Royal Decree on Electronic Meetings B.E. 2563 (as amended) and other related rules and regulations. The meeting was broadcast from Krungthep 2 meeting room, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Hotel, Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok, 10900, Thailand. The total number of unitholders attending the Meeting in person and by proxy were 66 persons holding altogether 164,468,867 units, equivalent to 38.5499 percent of the total issued units (Total issued investment units is 426,639,000 units). The resolution of each agenda can be summarized as follows: Agenda 1 To acknowledge the Minutes of the Fund's performance for the year 2020 Resolution: Acknowledged the Minutes of the Fund's performance for the year 2020 Agenda 2 To acknowledge the Fund's 2021 operating performance Resolution: Acknowledged the Fund's 2021 operating performance Agenda 3 To acknowledge the Fund's balance sheet and the profit and loss statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 Resolution: Acknowledged the Fund's balance sheet and the profit and loss statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 Agenda 4 To acknowledge the dividend payment for the year 2021 Resolution: Acknowledged the dividend payment for the year 2021 Agenda 5 To acknowledge the appointment of auditors and determination of audit fee for the year 2022 Resolution: Acknowledged the appointment of auditors, and determination of audit fee for the year 2022, from KPMG Co.Ltd, namely: 1. Miss Bongkot Amsageam Certified Public Account No. 3684 and/or 2. Miss Vannaporn Jongperadechanon Certified Public Account No. 4098 and/or 3. Miss Vilaivan Pholprasert Certified Public Account No. 8420 and/or 4. Mrs. Sasithorn Pongadisak Certified Public Account No. 8802 and/or 5. Miss Chanarat Chanwa Certified Public Account No. 9052 To be the auditors of the Fund for the year 2022. In addition, it is deemed appreciate to determine the audit fee for the year 2022 in an amount of Baht 358,000. In the case that the aforesaid auditors are unable to perform the duties, KPMG Poomchai Audit Co., Ltd. shall provide other auditors from its office to audit accounts and express opinions on the financial statements of the Fund in replacement of the aforesaid auditors. Agenda 6 Other matters (if any) None Please be informed accordingly Yours faithfully, CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund By SCB Asset Management Company Limited (Mrs.Tipaphan Puttarawigorm) Executive Vice President, Property and Infrastructure Investment Group ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.