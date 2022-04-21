CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund : Notification of the resolution of Annual General Meeting of Unitholders for the year 2022
04/21/2022 | 11:15am EDT
Resolution of investment unitholders'/trust unitholders' meeting
Subject : Investment unitholders' resolution
Meeting date : 21-Apr-2022
Meeting's resolution : Accordingly approved with fund
manager's proposal
Remark :
JorTor 11- 650091
April 21, 2022
To: The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Re: Notification of the resolution of Annual General Meeting of Unitholders for
the year 2022 of
CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund (CPNCG)
SCB Asset Management Company Limited (the "Management Company") as the
management company of CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund (CPNCG)
would like to notify the resolutions of the
Annual General Meeting of Unitholders for the year 2022, held on April 21, 2022,
from 9.30 a.m. onwards, via an electronic meeting only in accordance with the
Royal Decree on Electronic Meetings B.E. 2563
(as amended) and other related rules and regulations. The meeting was broadcast
from Krungthep 2 meeting room, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok
Hotel, Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok, 10900, Thailand. The total number
of unitholders attending the Meeting in person and by proxy were
66 persons holding altogether 164,468,867 units, equivalent to 38.5499 percent
of the total issued units
(Total issued investment units is 426,639,000 units). The resolution of each
agenda can be summarized as follows:
Agenda 1 To acknowledge the Minutes of the Fund's performance for the year 2020
Resolution: Acknowledged the Minutes of the Fund's performance for the year 2020
Agenda 2 To acknowledge the Fund's 2021 operating performance
Resolution: Acknowledged the Fund's 2021 operating performance
Agenda 3 To acknowledge the Fund's balance sheet and the profit and loss
statements for the year ended 31 December 2021
Resolution: Acknowledged the Fund's balance sheet and the profit and loss
statements for the year ended 31 December 2021
Agenda 4 To acknowledge the dividend payment for the year 2021
Resolution: Acknowledged the dividend payment for the year 2021
Agenda 5 To acknowledge the appointment of auditors and determination of audit
fee for the year 2022
Resolution: Acknowledged the appointment of auditors, and determination of audit
fee for the year 2022, from KPMG Co.Ltd, namely:
1. Miss Bongkot Amsageam Certified Public Account No. 3684 and/or
2. Miss Vannaporn Jongperadechanon Certified Public Account No. 4098 and/or
3. Miss Vilaivan Pholprasert Certified Public Account No. 8420 and/or
4. Mrs. Sasithorn Pongadisak Certified Public Account No. 8802 and/or
5. Miss Chanarat Chanwa Certified Public Account No. 9052
To be the auditors of the Fund for the year 2022. In addition, it is deemed
appreciate to determine the audit fee for the year 2022 in an amount of Baht
358,000. In the case that the aforesaid auditors are unable to perform the
duties, KPMG Poomchai Audit Co., Ltd. shall provide other auditors from its
office to audit accounts and express opinions on the financial statements of the
Fund in replacement of the aforesaid auditors.
Agenda 6 Other matters (if any)
None
Please be informed accordingly
Yours faithfully,
CPN Commercial Growth Leasehold Property Fund
By SCB Asset Management Company Limited
(Mrs.Tipaphan Puttarawigorm)
Executive Vice President, Property and Infrastructure Investment Group
