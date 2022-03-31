Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPNREIT   TH8351010005

CPN RETAIL GROWTH LEASEHOLD REIT

(CPNREIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT : Disclosure of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT

03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
Date/Time
31 Mar 2022 20:15:40
Headline
Disclosure of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT
Symbol
CPNREIT
Source
CPNREIT
Full Detailed News 
                CPNREIT 2022/03007
31 March 2022
Re:    Disclosure of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of CPN 
Retail Growth Leasehold REIT
To    President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand

CPN REIT Management Company Limited (the "REIT Manager") as the REIT Manager of 
CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT ("CPNREIT"), would like to inform that the
Invitation and relevant documents of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Trust
Unitholders will be posted on CPNREIT's website at
https://www.cpnreit.com/en/download/unitholders-meeting from 1 April 2022
onwards in order for the trust unitholders to consider the information in
advance.  The meeting will be held on 21 April 2022 at 2.00 p.m. via Electronic
Media ("E-AGM") pursuant to the criteria specified in the law related to the
meeting via electronics means.

Please be informed accordingly.

Your faithfully,
- Pattamika Pongsurayamas -
(Ms. Pattamika Pongsurayamas)
Chief Executive Officer
CPN REIT Management Company Limited
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
