CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT : Disclosure of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT
03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
31 Mar 2022 20:15:40
Disclosure of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT
CPNREIT
CPNREIT
CPNREIT 2022/03007
31 March 2022
Re: Disclosure of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of CPN
Retail Growth Leasehold REIT
To President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
CPN REIT Management Company Limited (the "REIT Manager") as the REIT Manager of
CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT ("CPNREIT"), would like to inform that the
Invitation and relevant documents of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Trust
Unitholders will be posted on CPNREIT's website at
https://www.cpnreit.com/en/download/unitholders-meeting from 1 April 2022
onwards in order for the trust unitholders to consider the information in
advance. The meeting will be held on 21 April 2022 at 2.00 p.m. via Electronic
Media ("E-AGM") pursuant to the criteria specified in the law related to the
meeting via electronics means.
Please be informed accordingly.
Your faithfully,
- Pattamika Pongsurayamas -
(Ms. Pattamika Pongsurayamas)
Chief Executive Officer
CPN REIT Management Company Limited
CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:04 UTC.