CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT : Disclosure of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT

CPNREIT 2022/03007 31 March 2022 Re: Disclosure of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand CPN REIT Management Company Limited (the "REIT Manager") as the REIT Manager of CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT ("CPNREIT"), would like to inform that the Invitation and relevant documents of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Trust Unitholders will be posted on CPNREIT's website at https://www.cpnreit.com/en/download/unitholders-meeting from 1 April 2022 onwards in order for the trust unitholders to consider the information in advance. The meeting will be held on 21 April 2022 at 2.00 p.m. via Electronic Media ("E-AGM") pursuant to the criteria specified in the law related to the meeting via electronics means. Please be informed accordingly. Your faithfully, - Pattamika Pongsurayamas - (Ms. Pattamika Pongsurayamas) Chief Executive Officer CPN REIT Management Company Limited