Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CPPGroup Plc    CPP   GB00BMDX5Z93

CPPGROUP PLC

(CPP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

2020 trading update: resilient trading and strong EBITDA performance

01/18/2021 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CPP Group (AIM:CPP), the multinational product and services company which specialises in the financial services and insurance markets, provides an update on trading for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Since the publication of its half-year results in September 2020, the Group has continued to win new business and build its pipeline of opportunities, strengthening and growing its partner base despite the impact of the pandemic on the global trading environment.

The Board is pleased to report that the recovery in India, the Group's key growth market, has been stronger than anticipated, both in its core business and in its majority owned business process management company, Globiva. This has been supported by the steady performance of our renewal portfolios in the UK and EU and a resilient performance in our Turkish operation. As a result, the Board expects revenue for the year to 31 December 2020 to be circa £140 million compared to the current *market consensus of £133 million.

In light of the solid trading performance and a proactive focus on cost management across the Group, the Board now expects to report EBITDA in the range of £7.1 million to £7.3 million, which is more than 10% ahead of the market consensus of £6.4 million.

Early in 2020, once the nature of the pandemic became recognised, the company implemented a notably conservative plan for managing its cash resources. As a result the Group's financial position remains robust with a cash balance as at 31 December 2020 of £21.9 million.

While the global economic backdrop remains uncertain, the Group's ability to adapt to the challenges of 2020 give the Board confidence in the outlook for 2021.

The Group expects to report its full-year results on 24 March 2021.

Disclaimer

CPP Group plc published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 18:25:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CPPGROUP PLC
01:26p2020 TRADING UPDATE : resilient trading and strong EBITDA performance
PU
05:42aCPPGROUP : CPP Group Jumps 46% As FY20 Revenue, EBITDA To Beat Market Forecasts
MT
2020CPP Group Chair Retires, Successor Named
MT
2020CPPGROUP : Retirement of Chairman
PU
2020CPPGROUP : Blink launches new business interruption solution
PU
2020CPPGROUP : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
2020CPPGROUP : 2020 half year report
PU
2020CPPGROUP : Half-year report for the six months ended 30 June 2020
PU
2020CPPGROUP : Homecare Insurance Group SFCR 2019
PU
2020CPPGROUP PLC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 100
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 140 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 18,4 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,7 M 39,0 M 38,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart CPPGROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
CPPGroup Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPPGROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 566,50 GBX
Last Close Price 328,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 89,9%
Spread / Average Target 72,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Carl Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Douglas Lapthorne Non-Executive Chairman
Oliver Walter Laird Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Justine Emma Shaw Executive Director & Director-People & Culture
Mark William Hamlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPPGROUP PLC9.70%39
CINTAS CORPORATION-7.75%34 247
TELEPERFORMANCE4.24%20 080
UNITED RENTALS10.02%18 405
LG CORP.16.57%16 789
EDENRED0.30%13 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ