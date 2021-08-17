Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CPPGroup Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPP   GB00BMDX5Z93

CPPGROUP PLC

(CPP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/17 09:04:27 am
459.2 GBX   +9.33%
10:14aCPPGROUP : CPP launches first-of-its-kind parametric lost luggage product
PU
07/21CPPGROUP : Presentation to Mello
PU
05/20CPPGROUP : Homecare Insurance Group SFCR 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPPGroup : CPP launches first-of-its-kind parametric lost luggage product

08/17/2021 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CPP Group (AIM:CPP), the multinational provider of personal protection and insurance products and services which specialises in the financial services and insurance markets, is pleased to announce it has launched the UK's first parametric lost luggage product in partnership with travel insurance provider Just Travel Cover.

The technology, which enables real-time support and the automation of the claims process from the moment the traveller registers their checked luggage as missing, will be delivered by Blink, the parametric insurance company acquired by CPP in 2017.

The launch follows the integration of Blink into the Group earlier this year and is in line with CPP's strategy of investing in technology and innovation to enhance the products and customer experiences of its partners

The integration of Blink enables the Group to better deploy parametric solutions globally using the strength of its local market businesses, capitalising on the growing demand from travel insurance companies across the globe for solutions which deliver differentiation and immediate value at the time of need to consumers.

The UK launch of the Smart Luggage product, which complements Blink's existing flight delay and cancellation parametric travel products, signifies the first success from this strategic initiative.

CPP intends to further develop its parametric capabilities both within the travel and wider insurance sector.

Disclaimer

CPP Group plc published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 14:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CPPGROUP PLC
10:14aCPPGROUP : CPP launches first-of-its-kind parametric lost luggage product
PU
07/21CPPGROUP : Presentation to Mello
PU
05/20CPPGROUP : Homecare Insurance Group SFCR 2020
PU
05/18CPPGROUP : Disposal of German card protection legacy business
PU
05/18Deutsche Schutzbriefgesellschaft Mbh acquired Cpp Creating Profitable Partner..
CI
04/14CPPGROUP : Investor factsheet
PU
04/14CPPGROUP : Mello Presentation 2021
PU
04/08CPPGROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/01Cppgroup plc Announces Resignation of Justine Shaw as People and Culture Dire..
CI
03/30CPPGROUP : Annual Report & Accounts 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 146 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2021 -2,20 M -3,03 M -3,03 M
Net cash 2021 12,3 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,8x
Yield 2021 7,14%
Capitalization 37,1 M 51,3 M 51,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 041
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart CPPGROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
CPPGroup Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPPGROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 420,00 GBX
Average target price 629,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Carl Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Oliver Walter Laird Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David John Morrison Non-Executive Chairman
Mark William Hamlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tim Elliott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPPGROUP PLC40.47%51
CINTAS CORPORATION11.31%40 509
TELEPERFORMANCE SE33.65%25 093
BUREAU VERITAS SA28.95%14 935
EDENRED SE4.31%14 211
LG CORP.-2.07%12 849