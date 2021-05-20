CPPGroup : Homecare Insurance Group SFCR 2020

Executive Summary

The European Union 2009/138/EC Directive to harmonise prudential regulation for Insurance Companies and Insurance Groups was introduced and adopted in the UK from the 1 January 2016. The regulations require Companies and/or Groups to publish specific information under the reporting regime via a specific report, the Solvency and Financial Condition Report ("SFCR"). This document is prepared and published by Homecare (Holdings) Limited to demonstrate the prudential position of the insurance group of entities referred to as the Homecare Insurance Group ("HIG" or "the Group" or "Companies").

The Homecare Insurance Group (HIG) consists of Homecare (Holdings) Limited ("HHL") and Homecare Insurance Limited ("HIL" or "the Company"), which is the entity in the insurance group which underwrites policies of insurance. The ultimate parent company is CPPGroup Plc.

Both Homecare (Holdings) Limited and Homecare Insurance Limited each have an independent Board of Directors that are separate from CPPGroup Plc and have responsibility for the governance and conduct of the Companies. HHL is a non-trading holding company and most of the prudential risks are within HIL.

HIL applied to the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) for a single SFCR waiver and this was granted on the 19 April 2017. Therefore this SFCR is completed on this basis, incorporating the required information and disclosure for both HIG and the HIL solo entity.

HIL underwrites general insurance, predominantly payment card and personal identification protection. The Company has in the past has been subject to regulatory intervention and is still currently operating under a Voluntary Variation of Permissions (VVoP). In 2017 the VVoP restrictions relating to assets were relaxed after a request from HIL.

As a result of the VVoP, the Company does not have current permissions to underwrite new retail insurance policies. HIL is therefore adopting a strategy of managed decline where it ensures that it continues to deliver valuable insurance and assistance policies to its policy holders by renewing existing polices. During the year HIL has continued with this strategy and the HIL Board has compliantly run off to closure both the Mobile Phone Insurance and the Card Protection underwriting business lines.

The HIL Board and executive management's main focus has therefore been managing the decline of this policy base in line with their policy terms and conditions and ensuring the features, benefits and servicing remain current and that the policies meet customer expectations

The number of policies and premium income will, as a result, continue to decline due to natural attrition. HIL monitors this closely to ensure the policy base is sustainable and that the level of premium income does not negatively impact the Company's capital base. The Company maintains sufficient capital to cover its perceived liabilities and risks and maintains the necessary capital levels to ensure it meets its solvency requirements. At 31 December 2020, HHL consolidated and HIL solo had eligible own funds of £13.2m (2019: £14.8m) and £14.9m (2019: £16.5m) respectively to cover Solvency capital requirements of £9.3m (2019: £9.6m) and £10.8m (2019: £11.1m) respectively. This represents adequate headroom in both instances. These are reviewed on a quarterly basis against internal targets that are assessed and set at least annually.

