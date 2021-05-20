Log in
CPPGroup : Homecare Insurance Group SFCR 2020

05/20/2021 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Homecare (Holdings) Limited

Solvency and Financial Condition Report ("SFCR")

(for the financial year ended 31 December 2020)

1

Contents:

Executive Summary

Approval by the Board of Directors

A. Business & Performance

A.1 Business and external environment

A.2 Performance from underwriting activities

A.3 Performance from investment activities

A.4 Operating/other expenses

A.5 Overall Business Performance - Results and Dividends

A.6 Any other information or disclosures

B. Systems of Governance

B.1 General governance arrangements

B.2 Fit and proper requirements

B.3 Risk management system including the Own Risk Solvency Assessment (ORSA) B.4 Internal control

B.5 Internal audit function

B.6 Actuarial function

B.7 Outsourcing

  1. Risk Management C.1 Underwriting risk C.2 Market risk

    • C.3 Credit risk
      C.4 Liquidity risk
      C.5 Operational Risk
      C.6 Other material risk including:
    • Risk mitigation practices and risk sensitivities C.7 Any other disclosures
  3. Regulatory Balance Sheet

D.1 Assets

D.2 Technical Provisions

D.3 Other liabilities

D.4 Alternative Methods of Valuation

  1. Capital Management E.1 Own funds
    E.2 Solvency capital requirement and minimum capital requirement E.3 Use of the duration-based equity risk sub-module
    E.4 Difference between the standard formula and any internal models used
    E.5 Non -compliance with the minimum capital requirement and significant non-compliance with the solvency capital requirement

Appendices

2

Executive Summary

The European Union 2009/138/EC Directive to harmonise prudential regulation for Insurance Companies and Insurance Groups was introduced and adopted in the UK from the 1 January 2016. The regulations require Companies and/or Groups to publish specific information under the reporting regime via a specific report, the Solvency and Financial Condition Report ("SFCR"). This document is prepared and published by Homecare (Holdings) Limited to demonstrate the prudential position of the insurance group of entities referred to as the Homecare Insurance Group ("HIG" or "the Group" or "Companies").

The Homecare Insurance Group (HIG) consists of Homecare (Holdings) Limited ("HHL") and Homecare Insurance Limited ("HIL" or "the Company"), which is the entity in the insurance group which underwrites policies of insurance. The ultimate parent company is CPPGroup Plc.

Both Homecare (Holdings) Limited and Homecare Insurance Limited each have an independent Board of Directors that are separate from CPPGroup Plc and have responsibility for the governance and conduct of the Companies. HHL is a non-trading holding company and most of the prudential risks are within HIL.

HIL applied to the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) for a single SFCR waiver and this was granted on the 19 April 2017. Therefore this SFCR is completed on this basis, incorporating the required information and disclosure for both HIG and the HIL solo entity.

HIL underwrites general insurance, predominantly payment card and personal identification protection. The Company has in the past has been subject to regulatory intervention and is still currently operating under a Voluntary Variation of Permissions (VVoP). In 2017 the VVoP restrictions relating to assets were relaxed after a request from HIL.

As a result of the VVoP, the Company does not have current permissions to underwrite new retail insurance policies. HIL is therefore adopting a strategy of managed decline where it ensures that it continues to deliver valuable insurance and assistance policies to its policy holders by renewing existing polices. During the year HIL has continued with this strategy and the HIL Board has compliantly run off to closure both the Mobile Phone Insurance and the Card Protection underwriting business lines.

The HIL Board and executive management's main focus has therefore been managing the decline of this policy base in line with their policy terms and conditions and ensuring the features, benefits and servicing remain current and that the policies meet customer expectations

The number of policies and premium income will, as a result, continue to decline due to natural attrition. HIL monitors this closely to ensure the policy base is sustainable and that the level of premium income does not negatively impact the Company's capital base. The Company maintains sufficient capital to cover its perceived liabilities and risks and maintains the necessary capital levels to ensure it meets its solvency requirements. At 31 December 2020, HHL consolidated and HIL solo had eligible own funds of £13.2m (2019: £14.8m) and £14.9m (2019: £16.5m) respectively to cover Solvency capital requirements of £9.3m (2019: £9.6m) and £10.8m (2019: £11.1m) respectively. This represents adequate headroom in both instances. These are reviewed on a quarterly basis against internal targets that are assessed and set at least annually.

3

HIL's strategy is regularly reviewed by the HIL Board to ensure that it meets the requirements of all its stakeholders. A number of tools exist to calculate and evaluate capital levels, including stress and scenario testing to ensure that the capital levels remain sufficient and within HIL board capital targets/risk appetite to support the strategy at the required level of confidence.

As the risk-carrying entity within HIG, risk management is embedded within HIL. This includes taking into account regular full risk reviews based on HIL's strategy and the HIL Board assessing the risk appetite for the Company for all key risks, thus ensuring that the Company operates within them. This is reflected in all capital planning and the associated capital modelling. Supporting this is a proportionate governance structure and control environment, which includes effective Board oversight, internal CPP Group and external control function monitoring. Operational management, primarily provided by CPP Group outsourced arrangements, is under the direct oversight of the HIL Board. The HIL board ensures that service provision is maintained at all times and has regular review meetings, along with agreed escalation procedures. During 2020 HIL's main outsourcer continued to re-structure its business as well as dealing with any impacts of the Covid 19 pandemic, which HIL closely monitored along with any potential conduct and prudential risk. Profit in the year contributed £1.1m (2019: £0.3m) to HIG own funds.

4

APPROVAL BY THE ADMINISTRATIVE, MANAGEMENT OR SUPERVISORY BODY (AMSB) OF THE SFCR AND REPORTING TEMPLATES

Approval by the Board of Directors of the Solvency and Financial Condition Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The Board certifies that:

  1. The Solvency and Financial Condition Report ("SFCR") has been properly prepared in all material respects in accordance with the PRA rules and Solvency II Regulations; and
  2. we are satisfied that:
    1. throughout the financial year in question, the insurer has complied in all material respects with the requirements of the PRA rules and Solvency II Regulations as applicable to the insurer; and
    2. it is reasonable to believe that, at the date of the publication of the SFCR, the insurer has continued to comply and will continue to comply in the future.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors

Gary Sidle

Director

14th May 2021

5

Disclaimer

CPP Group plc published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 13:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
