  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CPPGroup Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPP   GB00BMDX5Z93

CPPGROUP PLC

(CPP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:27 2023-02-17 am EST
195.00 GBX    0.00%
02/16AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Jaywing shares drop amid softening demand
AN
02/16CPPGroup shares jump on new partnership deals for Blink unit
AN
01/24CPPGroup Says Unaware of Reason for Recent Share Price Surge
MT
News 
Most relevantAll News

CPPGroup shares jump on new partnership deals for Blink unit

02/16/2023 | 05:48am EST
(Alliance News) - CPPGroup PLC on Thursday said that its acquisition, Blink Parametric, has signed a new partnership agreement for its flight disruption product with a large European insurer, as well as with companies in Canada.

CPPGroup is a Leeds, England-based technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life. Blink Parametric is a parametric as a service InsurTech start-up, focussed on a flight disruption travel insurance solution to prove its parametric platform.

CPPGroup shares were up 14% at 210.44 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

Blink did not name which European insurer it had made a partnership with, but said a launch in Ireland was planned for early 2023. The company also said it has signed an agreement to launch its first offering into the US market.

CPPGroup added that Blink has extended contracts with two of its Canadian partners, following recent flight disruption product launches with Salaam Takaful Insurance, in partnership with Lloyds broker MNK Re in Pakistan, and Sanctifly, a global travel wellness brand.

In order to promote growth in the UK market, CPPGroup said it has formed a strategic partnership with Firemelon. Under the agreement, all travel insurance providers served by Firemelon's Magenta Insurance System, access to Blink's real-time platforms, and in so doing, increase speed to market. The first customers are expected to be operational on Firemelon's system in early 2023.

"We are making good progress securing new business wins in new markets, retaining key clients and increasing our operational reach and scale. I am particularly encouraged by the start we have made to 2023 and am looking forward to further partner launches in the EU, UK and US markets in the coming months," said Chief Executive Officer Sid Mouncey.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 169 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 15,3 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,2 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 452
Free-Float 55,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 195,00 GBX
Average target price 305,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
Managers and Directors
Simon John Pyper Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Bowling Chief Financial Officer & Director
David John Morrison Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy Ronald St. John Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon James Thompson Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPPGROUP PLC77.27%21
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-3.83%44 648
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.93%43 112
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%42 073
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION1.11%35 518
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.00%26 311