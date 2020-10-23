Log in
CPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification

10/23/2020

NORTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its quarterly investor conference call which will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4:45 P.M. (Eastern). Grant Bennett, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020.

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:
1-833-953-1394
Conference ID: 6798808

About CPS

CPS Technologies Corporation is a global leader in producing metal-matrix composite components used to improve the reliability and performance of various electrical systems. CPS products are used in motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, high-speed trains, subway cars and wind turbines. They are also used as heat spreaders in internet switches, routers and high-performance microprocessors. CPS also develops and produces metal-matrix composite armor.

CPS Technologies Corporation
Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
Telephone: (508) 222-0614
Web Site: www.alsic.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21,5 M - -
Net income 2019 -0,64 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 22,7 M 22,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CPS Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Grant C. Bennett President, CEO, Treasurer & Director
Francis J. Hughes Chairman
Charlie Da Rosa Vice President-Operations
Charles K. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
Sam Meter Head-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION69.31%23
KEYENCE CORPORATION26.60%113 441
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.36%68 592
NIDEC CORPORATION41.29%58 354
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.01%43 963
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.52%41 688
