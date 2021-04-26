Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CPS Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPSH

CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(CPSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification

04/26/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORTON, Mass., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its quarterly investor conference call which will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 4:45 P.M. (Eastern). Grant Bennett, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results for the three months ended March 27, 2021.

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:
1-833-953-1394
Conference ID: 4584929

About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

CPS Technologies Corporation
Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
Telephone: (508) 222-0614
Web Site: www.alsic.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
03:08pCPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification
GL
04/21CPS TECHNOLOGIES  : Files Shelf For Up to $75 Million Mixed Securities
MT
04/15CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Key Addition to Product Development Te..
GL
04/14CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Details For Its 2021 Annual Meeting of..
GL
04/02INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at CPS Technologies Eased Back with S..
MT
03/31INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at CPS Technologies Eased Back with S..
MT
03/26INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at CPS Technologies Eased Back with S..
MT
03/24INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at CPS Technologies Slowed with Sal..
MT
03/17CPS TECHNOLOGIES COR  : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : CPS Technologies Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20,9 M - -
Net income 2020 0,91 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CPS Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grant C. Bennett President, CEO, Treasurer & Director
Charles K. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
Francis J. Hughes Chairman
Sam Meter Head-Technical
Michael E McCormack Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION191.01%112
KEYENCE CORPORATION-11.14%115 711
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.01%91 757
NIDEC CORPORATION2.12%71 870
EATON CORPORATION PLC19.00%56 954
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.15.04%55 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ