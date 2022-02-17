Log in
    CPT   TH8356010000

CPT DRIVES AND POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPT)
CPT Drives and Power Public : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 1/2022, Fix the date of The Annual General Shareholders Meeting for the year 2022 and dividend omission

Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 17-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 27-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 16-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 15-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Omitted dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : Floor 3, CPT Factory (Factory 1), 
26/16 Moo11, Klongnueng  Klongluang, Pathumthani 12120 by Electronic Meeting
Remark                                   :
by electronic meeting
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 17-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CPT Drives And Power pcl published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 11:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
