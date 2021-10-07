Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG - 10/07 09:56:17 am
2.18 EUR   -2.68%
2.18 EUR   -2.68%
10:40aCPU SOFTWAREHOUSE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/04CPU Softwarehouse AG english
DJ
10/01CPU Softwarehouse AG english
DJ
CPU Softwarehouse AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/07/2021 | 10:40am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.10.2021 / 16:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Günther

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CPU Softwarehouse AG

b) LEI
529900PILNXTORHT0T83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPN8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.80 EUR 3600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.8000 EUR 3600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/09/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


07.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPU Softwarehouse AG
August-Wessels-Straße 23
86156 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.cpu-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70509  07.10.2021 

© EQS 2021
