A Leading Global Consulting Firm
For over 50 years, Charles River Associates (CRA) has been a premier consulting firm. In 1965, our founders envisioned a company that would bring the developing technology of academia, especially in the then-burgeoning area of quantitative methods in economics, to the real world. This vision continues to resonate strongly today as we apply university-quality quantitative tools and microeconomic analysis to our clients' most important challenges.
Two Lines
of Business
Legal & Regulatory Consulting
"Cutting Edge Approaches
to High Stakes Cases" (~80%
of Revenue)
Management Consulting
Sector Specialized Boutique
(~20% of revenue)
3
Client
Base
Multinational Corporations
Law Firms
Government Regulators
Sources of
Distinctiveness
Leading Experts
Client-Tailored Model
Superior Analytics
Industry Insight
Senior-Led
Geographic
Footprint
More than 20 offices across 10 countries
Revenue split ~80% North America and ~20% Europe
Performance Driven by Highly Talented and Dedicated Colleagues
77% of senior staff have advanced degrees, with 40% of the advanced degrees being PhDs
46% of senior staff have been at
CRA more than 5 years, with 24% of
senior staff exceeding 10 years
Note: Figures as of year-end fiscal 2022.
4
CRA accepts less than 2%
of campus applicants
Our staff hail from over 60 countries
across 6 continents
Less than 10% voluntary turnover among top revenue generating employees over past 5 years
Over 30 languages spoken
Solving Complex Problems with High Value-Added Expertise
Each of our practices is highly regarded, and our consultants are recognized for their creative and multidisciplinary approach to solving clients' complex problems in the
US and throughout the world
Antitrust &
Labor &
Competition
Employment
Financial
Economics
Auctions &
Life
Competitive Bidding
Sciences
Forensic
Services
Energy
Marakon
Intellectual
Property
Finance
Risk, Investigations,
& Analytics
5
