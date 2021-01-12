CRA International : Bradley Wendt Returns as a Senior Consultant to the Finance Practice at Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced the return of Bradley Wendt as a Senior Consultant to the firm’s Finance Practice.

“We are pleased to welcome Brad back after his two-year appointment as Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury,” added Paul Maleh, CRA’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “He is a leader in the financial markets field and his in-depth industry and government experience strengthens CRA’s client offerings.”

CRA’s Finance Co-Practice Leader Stephen O’Neil said, “We are excited to have Brad back on the team. His strong expertise will enhance how we address client matters dealing with fixed income capital markets, securities pricing, best execution practices, regulatory compliance, and municipal securities.”

Mr. Wendt led U.S. Treasury’s fiscal engagement with Puerto Rico leadership on all issues central to the territory’s insolvency and economic recovery. Additionally, he interfaced with multiple federal agencies designing the fiscal controls required for disbursing $40 billion in disaster recovery funds and $10 billion of energy grid restoration.

Prior to joining CRA, Mr. Wendt was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where he created the firm’s municipal capital markets group. He spent a decade leading the group’s structuring, origination, trading, securitization, hedging, pricing, product development, and end-of-day portfolio valuations.

While at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Wendt also co-founded BondDesk, the leading trading platform for retail fixed income (currently d/b/a Tradeweb Direct). Upon retiring from Goldman Sachs, Mr. Wendt became BondDesk’s president and senior regulatory and credit officer for its trading platform. The trading platform electronically interfaces with 100,000 registered representatives, executing 30,000 fixed income transactions per day.

During Mr. Wendt’s 30-year finance career, he directly participated in $100 billion in security underwritings. His market innovations include municipal bonds linked to inflation (“MuniCPIs”) and municipal notes linked to a short-term reset (“IndexedNotes”). Mr. Wendt was awarded the Institutional Investor municipal capital markets Deal of the Year for innovative hedging of changes in federal tax law.

Mr. Wendt holds a Master of Business Administration in finance from The Tuck School at Dartmouth College, a Master of Business Administration in marketing from the University of Colorado, and a Bachelor of Science in management from the United States Air Force Academy.

About CRA’s Finance Practice

CRA has been involved in many of the largest and most prominent financial disputes that have occurred over the past decade. Banks and other financial firms rely on us for high quality research and analysis, expert testimony, and comprehensive support in litigation and regulatory proceedings. Our experts have backgrounds in all areas of finance and accounting and work closely with leading academics from top-tier research institutions, including former members of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, CFTC, DOJ, and European Commission.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this press release concerning the addition of Bradley Wendt, CRA’s finance consulting offering, and future business Bradley Wendt may generate for CRA and statements using the terms “strengthen,” “enhance,” or similar expressions are “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties. Information contained in these forward-looking statements is inherently uncertain, and actual performance and results may differ materially due to many important factors. Such factors that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by CRA include, among others, the failure to generate engagements for us; dependence on the growth of our litigation or consulting practice, including in finance; the potential loss of clients; the demand environment; global economic conditions; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; and intense competition, as well as other potential factors that could affect our financial results are included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors.” We cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, and we do not intend to do so.

