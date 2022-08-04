CRA International : Prepared CFO Remarks for Q2 2022 Conference Call
CHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES (CRA)
SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022
EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT
PREPARED CFO REMARKS
CRA is providing these prepared remarks by CFO Dan Mahoney in combination with its press release. These remarks are offered to provide the investment community with additional information on CRA's financial results prior to the start of the conference call.
As previously announced, the conference call will be held August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. These prepared remarks will not be read on the call.
Q2 Fiscal 2022 Summary (Quarter ended July 2, 2022)
Revenue: $149.1 million
Net income: $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue; non-GAAP net income: $11.7 million, or 7.8% of revenue
Net income per diluted share: $1.57; non-GAAP net income per diluted share: $1.58
Operating margin and non-GAAP operating margin: 10.1%
Non-GAAPEBITDA: $19.8 million, or 13.3% of revenue
Effective tax rate and non-GAAP effective tax rate: 28.3%
Utilization: 77%
Consultant headcount at the end of Q2 of fiscal 2022: 863, which consists of 145 officers, 475 other senior staff and 243 junior staff
Cash and cash equivalents: $15.6 million at July 2, 2022
Revolving credit facility borrowing capacity: $100.6 million at July 2, 2022
Revenue
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, revenue was $149.1 million, compared with revenue of $148.2 million for Q2 of fiscal 2021.
Headcount
The following table outlines CRA's consultant headcount at the end of the stated quarters:
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Officers
145
146
140
138
141
Other Senior Staff
475
505
477
495
483
Junior Staff
243
227
244
249
209
Total
863
878
861
882
833
Utilization
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, companywide utilization was 77%, compared with 75% for Q2 fiscal 2021.
Client Reimbursables
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, client reimbursables were $16.4 million, or 11.0% of revenue, compared with $17.2 million, or 11.6% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.
Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, SG&A expenses were $28.0 million, or 18.8% of revenue, compared with $24.0 million, or 16.2% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Commissions to non-employee experts are included in SG&A expenses. These commissions represented approximately 3.5% of revenue for Q2 of fiscal 2022, compared with 3.2% in Q2 of fiscal 2021. Excluding these commissions, SG&A expenses were 15.3% of revenue for Q2 of fiscal 2022, compared with 13.0% in Q2 of fiscal 2021.
Fiscal Quarter Ended
July 2,
As a % of
July 3,
As a % of
$ in 000's
2022
Revenue
2021
Revenue
SG&A expenses
$
27,963
18.8 %
$
24,043
16.2 %
Less: commissions to non-employee experts
5,218
3.5 %
4,761
3.2 %
SG&A expenses excluding commissions
$
22,745
15.3 %
$
19,282
13.0 %
Depreciation & Amortization
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $3.1 million, or 2.0% of revenue, compared with $3.2 million, or 2.2% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.
Forgivable Loan Amortization
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, forgivable loan amortization was $9.0 million, or 6.0% of revenue, compared with $7.8 million, or 5.3% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.
Share-Based Compensation Expense
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, share-based compensation expense was approximately $1.0 million, or 0.7% of revenue, compared with $1.0 million, or 0.7% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.
Operating Income
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, operating income was $15.0 million, or 10.1% of revenue, compared with operating income of $15.9 million, or 10.8% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating income was $15.0 million, or 10.1% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2022, compared with $15.9 million, or 10.8% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.
Fiscal Quarter Ended
July 2,
As a % of
July 3,
As a % of
$ in 000's
2022
Revenue
2021
Revenue
Income from operations
$
15,013
10.1 %
$
15,937
10.8 %
Adjustments needed to reconcile GAAP income from operations to non-GAAP
income from operations:
Acquisition-related costs
32
- %
-
- %
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
15,045
10.1 %
$
15,937
10.8 %
Interest Income (Expense), net
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, net interest expense was $0.5 million, or 0.3% of revenue, compared with net interest expense of $0.4 million, or 0.3% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.
Foreign Currency Gains (Losses), net
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, net foreign currency gains were $1.7 million, or 1.1% of revenue, compared with net foreign currency gains of $0.1 million, or less than 0.1% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.
Foreign currency gains (losses), net, is comprised of net gains and losses on foreign denominated transactions and the revaluation of working capital balances.
Income Taxes
The following table outlines CRA's income tax provision recorded and the resulting effective tax rates:
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Fiscal Quarter Ended
July 2,
July 3,
July 2,
July 3,
$ in 000's
2022
2021
2022
2021
Tax Provision
$
4,602
$
4,025
$
4,611
$
4,025
Effective Tax Rate
28.3 %
25.8 %
28.3 %
25.8 %
Fiscal Quarter Ended
July 2,
As a % of
July 3,
As a % of
$ in 000's
2022
Revenue
2021
Revenue
Income before provision for income taxes
$
16,245
10.9 %
$
15,591
10.5 %
Adjustments needed to reconcile GAAP income before provision for income taxes
to non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes
Acquisition-related costs
32
- %
-
- %
Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes
$
16,277
10.9 %
$
15,591
10.5 %
GAAP provision for income taxes
$
4,602
$
4,025
Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
9
-
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$
4,611
$
4,025
Net Income
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, net income was $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared with net income of $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.53 per diluted share, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income for Q2 of fiscal 2022 was $11.7 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared with $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.53 per diluted share, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.
Non-GAAP EBITDA
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, non-GAAP EBITDA was $19.8 million, or 13.3% of revenue, compared with $19.2 million, or 13.0% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.
Constant Currency Basis
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, revenue was $149.1 million, and net income was $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.57 per diluted share. On a constant currency basis relative to Q2 of fiscal 2021, Q2 of fiscal 2022 revenue would have been higher by $3.0 million to $152.1 million, GAAP net income would have increased by $0.3 million to $11.9 million, or 7.8% of revenue, and earnings per diluted share would have increased by $0.03 to $1.60 per diluted share.
For Q2 of fiscal 2022, revenue was $149.1 million, and non-GAAP net income was $11.7 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.58 per diluted share. On a constant currency basis relative to Q2 of fiscal 2021, Q2 of fiscal 2022 revenue would have been higher by $3.0 million to $152.1 million, non-GAAP net income would have increased by $0.2 million to $11.9 million, or 7.8% of revenue, non- GAAP earnings per diluted share would have increased by $0.03 to $1.61 per diluted share, and non-GAAP EBITDA would have increased by $0.3 million to $20.1 million, or 13.2% of revenue.
A description of the process for calculating the measures presented on a constant currency basis is contained under the heading "Non- GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Key Balance Sheet Metrics
Billed and unbilled receivables at July 2, 2022 were $199.7 million, compared with $173.9 million at July 3, 2021. Current liabilities at July 2, 2022 were $221.9 million, compared with $191.2 million at July 3, 2021.
Total Days Sales Outstanding, or DSO, for Q2 of fiscal 2022 was 117 days, consisting of 76 days of billed and 41 days of unbilled. This compares with 103 days reported for Q2 of fiscal 2021, consisting of 66 days of billed and 37 days of unbilled.
Cash and Cash Flow
Cash and cash equivalents was $15.6 million at July 2, 2022, compared with $14.0 million at July 3, 2021.
Net cash used in operating activities for Q2 of fiscal 2022 was $17.0 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $3.6 million for Q2 of fiscal 2021.
As of July 2, 2022, outstanding borrowings under CRA's revolving credit facility amounted to $70.0 million. At July 3, 2021, outstanding borrowings under CRA's revolving credit facility amounted to $45.0 million.
Net cash used in investing activities totaled $0.3 million for Q2 of fiscal 2022, which was primarily related to capital expenditures, offset by purchase price adjustments, compared with $0.5 million for Q2 of fiscal 2021.
CRA repurchased approximately 211,000 shares of its common stock during Q2 of fiscal 2022 for $17.7 million, compared with Q2 of fiscal 2021, when approximately 338,000 shares of common stock were repurchased for $25.3 million, including transaction costs.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, for total dividends and dividend equivalents of $2.3 million was paid in Q2 of fiscal 2022, compared with a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, for total dividends and dividend equivalents of $1.9 million paid in Q2 of fiscal 2021.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
CRA has derived the condensed consolidated statement of cash flow data for the years ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021 from its audited financial statements appearing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2022. The condensed consolidated statement of cash flow data for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, and the first, second, and third quarters of fiscal year 2021 and the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2022 have been derived from CRA's unaudited financial statements appearing on Form 10-Q for each of the respective fiscal quarters as well as the consolidated statements of cash flows appearing on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021 and have been prepared on the same basis as CRA's audited financial statements.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
LTM
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
($ in 000's)
Q2 2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
33,109
$
(16,974)
$
(61,838)
$
61,795
$
50,126
Net cash used in investing activities
(13,705)
(267)
(11,985)
(893)
(560)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(15,501)
(10,011)
52,111
(14,173)
(43,428)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(2,259)
(829)
(716)
(264)
(450)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
1,644
$
(28,081)
$
(22,428)
$
46,465
$
5,688
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
13,977
43,702
66,130
19,665
13,977
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
15,621
$
15,621
$
43,702
$
66,130
$
19,665
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
LTM
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
($ in 000's)
Q2 2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
62,740
$
3,625
$
(39,848)
$
65,315
$
33,648
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,747)
(478)
(692)
(1,352)
(2,225)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(65,637)
(20,857)
26,465
(44,558)
(26,687)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
2,814
58
27
2,164
565
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
(4,830)
$
(17,652)
$
(14,048)
$
21,569
$
5,301
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
18,807
31,629
45,677
24,108
18,807
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
13,977
$
13,977
$
31,629
$
45,677
$
24,108
Adjusted Net Cash Flows from Operations
Below are the quarterly and last twelve-month reconciliations of GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for each of the periods presented to non-GAAP adjusted net cash flows from operations. The reconciling items are forgivable loan advances and repayments for each period, which are reported as a component of GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, along with other non-recurring cash items.
Adjusted Net Cash Flows from Operations
LTM
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
($ in 000's)
Q2 2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
33,109
$
(16,974)
$
(61,838)
$
61,795
$
50,126
Forgivable loan advances
32,152
13,354
8,800
4,893
5,105
Forgivable loan repayments
(94)
(25)
-
(69)
-
Other non-recurring cash items (1)
203
92
111
-
-
Adjusted net cash flows from operations
$
65,370
$
(3,553)
$
(52,927)
$
66,619
$
55,231
Net revenue
$
568,662
$
149,102
$
148,382
$
134,766
$
136,412
GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a percentage of
net revenue
5.8 %
(11.4)%
(41.7)%
45.9 %
36.7 %
Adjusted net cash flows from operations as a percentage of net revenue
11.5 %
(2.4)%
(35.7)%
49.4 %
40.5 %
Adjusted Net Cash Flows from Operations
LTM
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
($ in 000's)
Q2 2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
62,740
$
3,625
$
(39,848)
$
65,315
$
33,648
Forgivable loan advances
8,574
2,380
2,150
3,940
104
Forgivable loan repayments
-
-
-
-
-
Other non-recurring cash items (1)
10,393
-
10,393
-
-
Adjusted net cash flows from operations
$
81,707
$
6,005
$
(27,305)
$
69,255
$
33,752
Net revenue
$
553,939
$
148,237
$
146,518
$
137,422
$
121,762
GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a percentage of
net revenue
11.3 %
2.4 %
(27.2)%
47.5 %
27.6 %
Adjusted net cash flows from operations as a percentage of net revenue
14.8 %
4.1 %
(18.6)%
50.4 %
27.7 %
Other non-recurring cash items includes acquisition-related costs in Q1 and Q2 of fiscal 2022 and a portion of the cash paid to settle a contingent consideration obligation in Q1 of fiscal 2021.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In these remarks, CRA has supplemented the presentation of its financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles or "GAAP" with the following financial measures that were not calculated in accordance with GAAP: non- GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, SG&A expenses excluding commissions and adjusted net cash flows from operations. CRA believes that these non- GAAP financial measures are important to management and investors because these measures supplement the understanding of CRA's ongoing operating results, financial condition and cash flows. Non-GAAP adjusted net cash flows from operations is used by management to assess CRA's ability to fund items such as the acquisition of talent, office expansions, debt repayment and distributions to shareholders. In addition, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EBITDA are used by CRA in its budgeting process, and the non- GAAP adjustments described below are made to the performance measures for some of CRA's performance-based compensation.
CRA defines non-GAAP EBITDA as net income before interest expense (net), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization further adjusted for the impact of certain items that it does not consider indicative of its core operating performance, such as non-cash amounts relating to valuation changes in contingent consideration, acquisition-related costs, and related tax effects. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP provision for income taxes also exclude non-cash amounts relating to valuation changes in contingent consideration, acquisition-related costs, and related tax effects. The adjustments made to non-GAAP adjusted net cash flows from operations add back forgivable loan issuances, net of repayments, along with other non-recurring cash items. These remarks also present certain current fiscal period financial measures on a "constant currency" basis in order to isolate the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations can have on CRA's financial results. These constant currency measures are determined by recalculating the current fiscal period local currency financial measure using the specified corresponding prior fiscal period's foreign exchange rates.
All of the non-GAAP financial measures referred to above should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the GAAP financial information presented in these remarks. EBITDA and the financial measures identified in these remarks as "non- GAAP" are reconciled to their GAAP comparable measures either in these remarks or in the attached financial tables. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by CRA may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
