CRA International : Prepared CFO Remarks for Q2 2022 Conference Call

CHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES (CRA) SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT PREPARED CFO REMARKS CRA is providing these prepared remarks by CFO Dan Mahoney in combination with its press release. These remarks are offered to provide the investment community with additional information on CRA's financial results prior to the start of the conference call. As previously announced, the conference call will be held August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. These prepared remarks will not be read on the call. Q2 Fiscal 2022 Summary (Quarter ended July 2, 2022) Revenue: $149.1 million

Net income: $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue; non-GAAP net income: $11.7 million, or 7.8% of revenue

Net income per diluted share: $1.57; non-GAAP net income per diluted share: $1.58

Operating margin and non-GAAP operating margin: 10.1%

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $19.8 million, or 13.3% of revenue

Effective tax rate and non-GAAP effective tax rate: 28.3%

non-GAAP effective tax rate: 28.3% Utilization: 77%

Consultant headcount at the end of Q2 of fiscal 2022: 863, which consists of 145 officers, 475 other senior staff and 243 junior staff

Cash and cash equivalents: $15.6 million at July 2, 2022

Revolving credit facility borrowing capacity: $100.6 million at July 2, 2022 Revenue For Q2 of fiscal 2022, revenue was $149.1 million, compared with revenue of $148.2 million for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Headcount The following table outlines CRA's consultant headcount at the end of the stated quarters: Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Officers 145 146 140 138 141 Other Senior Staff 475 505 477 495 483 Junior Staff 243 227 244 249 209 Total 863 878 861 882 833 Utilization For Q2 of fiscal 2022, companywide utilization was 77%, compared with 75% for Q2 fiscal 2021. Client Reimbursables For Q2 of fiscal 2022, client reimbursables were $16.4 million, or 11.0% of revenue, compared with $17.2 million, or 11.6% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses For Q2 of fiscal 2022, SG&A expenses were $28.0 million, or 18.8% of revenue, compared with $24.0 million, or 16.2% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Commissions to non-employee experts are included in SG&A expenses. These commissions represented approximately 3.5% of revenue for Q2 of fiscal 2022, compared with 3.2% in Q2 of fiscal 2021. Excluding these commissions, SG&A expenses were 15.3% of revenue for Q2 of fiscal 2022, compared with 13.0% in Q2 of fiscal 2021. 1

Fiscal Quarter Ended July 2, As a % of July 3, As a % of $ in 000's 2022 Revenue 2021 Revenue SG&A expenses $ 27,963 18.8 % $ 24,043 16.2 % Less: commissions to non-employee experts 5,218 3.5 % 4,761 3.2 % SG&A expenses excluding commissions $ 22,745 15.3 % $ 19,282 13.0 % Depreciation & Amortization For Q2 of fiscal 2022, depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $3.1 million, or 2.0% of revenue, compared with $3.2 million, or 2.2% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Forgivable Loan Amortization For Q2 of fiscal 2022, forgivable loan amortization was $9.0 million, or 6.0% of revenue, compared with $7.8 million, or 5.3% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Share-Based Compensation Expense For Q2 of fiscal 2022, share-based compensation expense was approximately $1.0 million, or 0.7% of revenue, compared with $1.0 million, or 0.7% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Operating Income For Q2 of fiscal 2022, operating income was $15.0 million, or 10.1% of revenue, compared with operating income of $15.9 million, or 10.8% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating income was $15.0 million, or 10.1% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2022, compared with $15.9 million, or 10.8% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Fiscal Quarter Ended July 2, As a % of July 3, As a % of $ in 000's 2022 Revenue 2021 Revenue Income from operations $ 15,013 10.1 % $ 15,937 10.8 % Adjustments needed to reconcile GAAP income from operations to non-GAAP income from operations: Acquisition-related costs 32 - % - - % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 15,045 10.1 % $ 15,937 10.8 % Interest Income (Expense), net For Q2 of fiscal 2022, net interest expense was $0.5 million, or 0.3% of revenue, compared with net interest expense of $0.4 million, or 0.3% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Foreign Currency Gains (Losses), net For Q2 of fiscal 2022, net foreign currency gains were $1.7 million, or 1.1% of revenue, compared with net foreign currency gains of $0.1 million, or less than 0.1% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Foreign currency gains (losses), net, is comprised of net gains and losses on foreign denominated transactions and the revaluation of working capital balances. Income Taxes The following table outlines CRA's income tax provision recorded and the resulting effective tax rates: GAAP Non-GAAP Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Quarter Ended July 2, July 3, July 2, July 3, $ in 000's 2022 2021 2022 2021 Tax Provision $ 4,602 $ 4,025 $ 4,611 $ 4,025 Effective Tax Rate 28.3 % 25.8 % 28.3 % 25.8 % 2

Fiscal Quarter Ended July 2, As a % of July 3, As a % of $ in 000's 2022 Revenue 2021 Revenue Income before provision for income taxes $ 16,245 10.9 % $ 15,591 10.5 % Adjustments needed to reconcile GAAP income before provision for income taxes to non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes Acquisition-related costs 32 - % - - % Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes $ 16,277 10.9 % $ 15,591 10.5 % GAAP provision for income taxes $ 4,602 $ 4,025 Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments 9 - Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 4,611 $ 4,025 Net Income For Q2 of fiscal 2022, net income was $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared with net income of $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.53 per diluted share, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income for Q2 of fiscal 2022 was $11.7 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared with $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.53 per diluted share, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP EBITDA For Q2 of fiscal 2022, non-GAAP EBITDA was $19.8 million, or 13.3% of revenue, compared with $19.2 million, or 13.0% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Constant Currency Basis For Q2 of fiscal 2022, revenue was $149.1 million, and net income was $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.57 per diluted share. On a constant currency basis relative to Q2 of fiscal 2021, Q2 of fiscal 2022 revenue would have been higher by $3.0 million to $152.1 million, GAAP net income would have increased by $0.3 million to $11.9 million, or 7.8% of revenue, and earnings per diluted share would have increased by $0.03 to $1.60 per diluted share. For Q2 of fiscal 2022, revenue was $149.1 million, and non-GAAP net income was $11.7 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.58 per diluted share. On a constant currency basis relative to Q2 of fiscal 2021, Q2 of fiscal 2022 revenue would have been higher by $3.0 million to $152.1 million, non-GAAP net income would have increased by $0.2 million to $11.9 million, or 7.8% of revenue, non- GAAP earnings per diluted share would have increased by $0.03 to $1.61 per diluted share, and non-GAAP EBITDA would have increased by $0.3 million to $20.1 million, or 13.2% of revenue. A description of the process for calculating the measures presented on a constant currency basis is contained under the heading "Non- GAAP Financial Measures" below. Key Balance Sheet Metrics Billed and unbilled receivables at July 2, 2022 were $199.7 million, compared with $173.9 million at July 3, 2021. Current liabilities at July 2, 2022 were $221.9 million, compared with $191.2 million at July 3, 2021. Total Days Sales Outstanding, or DSO, for Q2 of fiscal 2022 was 117 days, consisting of 76 days of billed and 41 days of unbilled. This compares with 103 days reported for Q2 of fiscal 2021, consisting of 66 days of billed and 37 days of unbilled. Cash and Cash Flow Cash and cash equivalents was $15.6 million at July 2, 2022, compared with $14.0 million at July 3, 2021. Net cash used in operating activities for Q2 of fiscal 2022 was $17.0 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $3.6 million for Q2 of fiscal 2021. As of July 2, 2022, outstanding borrowings under CRA's revolving credit facility amounted to $70.0 million. At July 3, 2021, outstanding borrowings under CRA's revolving credit facility amounted to $45.0 million. Net cash used in investing activities totaled $0.3 million for Q2 of fiscal 2022, which was primarily related to capital expenditures, offset by purchase price adjustments, compared with $0.5 million for Q2 of fiscal 2021. CRA repurchased approximately 211,000 shares of its common stock during Q2 of fiscal 2022 for $17.7 million, compared with Q2 of fiscal 2021, when approximately 338,000 shares of common stock were repurchased for $25.3 million, including transaction costs. 3

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, for total dividends and dividend equivalents of $2.3 million was paid in Q2 of fiscal 2022, compared with a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, for total dividends and dividend equivalents of $1.9 million paid in Q2 of fiscal 2021. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows CRA has derived the condensed consolidated statement of cash flow data for the years ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021 from its audited financial statements appearing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2022. The condensed consolidated statement of cash flow data for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, and the first, second, and third quarters of fiscal year 2021 and the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2022 have been derived from CRA's unaudited financial statements appearing on Form 10-Q for each of the respective fiscal quarters as well as the consolidated statements of cash flows appearing on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021 and have been prepared on the same basis as CRA's audited financial statements. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows LTM Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 ($ in 000's) Q2 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 33,109 $ (16,974) $ (61,838) $ 61,795 $ 50,126 Net cash used in investing activities (13,705) (267) (11,985) (893) (560) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (15,501) (10,011) 52,111 (14,173) (43,428) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (2,259) (829) (716) (264) (450) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 1,644 $ (28,081) $ (22,428) $ 46,465 $ 5,688 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,977 43,702 66,130 19,665 13,977 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,621 $ 15,621 $ 43,702 $ 66,130 $ 19,665 GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows LTM Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 ($ in 000's) Q2 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 62,740 $ 3,625 $ (39,848) $ 65,315 $ 33,648 Net cash used in investing activities (4,747) (478) (692) (1,352) (2,225) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (65,637) (20,857) 26,465 (44,558) (26,687) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2,814 58 27 2,164 565 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (4,830) $ (17,652) $ (14,048) $ 21,569 $ 5,301 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,807 31,629 45,677 24,108 18,807 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 13,977 $ 13,977 $ 31,629 $ 45,677 $ 24,108 Adjusted Net Cash Flows from Operations Below are the quarterly and last twelve-month reconciliations of GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for each of the periods presented to non-GAAP adjusted net cash flows from operations. The reconciling items are forgivable loan advances and repayments for each period, which are reported as a component of GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, along with other non-recurring cash items. Adjusted Net Cash Flows from Operations LTM Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 ($ in 000's) Q2 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 33,109 $ (16,974) $ (61,838) $ 61,795 $ 50,126 Forgivable loan advances 32,152 13,354 8,800 4,893 5,105 Forgivable loan repayments (94) (25) - (69) - Other non-recurring cash items (1) 203 92 111 - - Adjusted net cash flows from operations $ 65,370 $ (3,553) $ (52,927) $ 66,619 $ 55,231 Net revenue $ 568,662 $ 149,102 $ 148,382 $ 134,766 $ 136,412 GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a percentage of net revenue 5.8 % (11.4)% (41.7)% 45.9 % 36.7 % Adjusted net cash flows from operations as a percentage of net revenue 11.5 % (2.4)% (35.7)% 49.4 % 40.5 % 4