Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CRA International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRAI   US12618T1051

CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CRAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
101.14 USD   +2.62%
08:38aCRA INTERNATIONAL : Prepared CFO Remarks for Q2 2022 Conference Call
PU
08:20aCRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:18aCRA INTERNATIONAL : CHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES (CRA) REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CRA International : Prepared CFO Remarks for Q2 2022 Conference Call

08/04/2022 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES (CRA)

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022

EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT

PREPARED CFO REMARKS

CRA is providing these prepared remarks by CFO Dan Mahoney in combination with its press release. These remarks are offered to provide the investment community with additional information on CRA's financial results prior to the start of the conference call.

As previously announced, the conference call will be held August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. These prepared remarks will not be read on the call.

Q2 Fiscal 2022 Summary (Quarter ended July 2, 2022)

  • Revenue: $149.1 million
  • Net income: $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue; non-GAAP net income: $11.7 million, or 7.8% of revenue
  • Net income per diluted share: $1.57; non-GAAP net income per diluted share: $1.58
  • Operating margin and non-GAAP operating margin: 10.1%
  • Non-GAAPEBITDA: $19.8 million, or 13.3% of revenue
  • Effective tax rate and non-GAAP effective tax rate: 28.3%
  • Utilization: 77%
  • Consultant headcount at the end of Q2 of fiscal 2022: 863, which consists of 145 officers, 475 other senior staff and 243 junior staff
  • Cash and cash equivalents: $15.6 million at July 2, 2022
  • Revolving credit facility borrowing capacity: $100.6 million at July 2, 2022

Revenue

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, revenue was $149.1 million, compared with revenue of $148.2 million for Q2 of fiscal 2021.

Headcount

The following table outlines CRA's consultant headcount at the end of the stated quarters:

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Officers

145

146

140

138

141

Other Senior Staff

475

505

477

495

483

Junior Staff

243

227

244

249

209

Total

863

878

861

882

833

Utilization

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, companywide utilization was 77%, compared with 75% for Q2 fiscal 2021.

Client Reimbursables

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, client reimbursables were $16.4 million, or 11.0% of revenue, compared with $17.2 million, or 11.6% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, SG&A expenses were $28.0 million, or 18.8% of revenue, compared with $24.0 million, or 16.2% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Commissions to non-employee experts are included in SG&A expenses. These commissions represented approximately 3.5% of revenue for Q2 of fiscal 2022, compared with 3.2% in Q2 of fiscal 2021. Excluding these commissions, SG&A expenses were 15.3% of revenue for Q2 of fiscal 2022, compared with 13.0% in Q2 of fiscal 2021.

1

Fiscal Quarter Ended

July 2,

As a % of

July 3,

As a % of

$ in 000's

2022

Revenue

2021

Revenue

SG&A expenses

$

27,963

18.8 %

$

24,043

16.2 %

Less: commissions to non-employee experts

5,218

3.5 %

4,761

3.2 %

SG&A expenses excluding commissions

$

22,745

15.3 %

$

19,282

13.0 %

Depreciation & Amortization

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $3.1 million, or 2.0% of revenue, compared with $3.2 million, or 2.2% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.

Forgivable Loan Amortization

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, forgivable loan amortization was $9.0 million, or 6.0% of revenue, compared with $7.8 million, or 5.3% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.

Share-Based Compensation Expense

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, share-based compensation expense was approximately $1.0 million, or 0.7% of revenue, compared with $1.0 million, or 0.7% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.

Operating Income

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, operating income was $15.0 million, or 10.1% of revenue, compared with operating income of $15.9 million, or 10.8% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating income was $15.0 million, or 10.1% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2022, compared with $15.9 million, or 10.8% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.

Fiscal Quarter Ended

July 2,

As a % of

July 3,

As a % of

$ in 000's

2022

Revenue

2021

Revenue

Income from operations

$

15,013

10.1 %

$

15,937

10.8 %

Adjustments needed to reconcile GAAP income from operations to non-GAAP

income from operations:

Acquisition-related costs

32

- %

-

- %

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

15,045

10.1 %

$

15,937

10.8 %

Interest Income (Expense), net

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, net interest expense was $0.5 million, or 0.3% of revenue, compared with net interest expense of $0.4 million, or 0.3% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.

Foreign Currency Gains (Losses), net

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, net foreign currency gains were $1.7 million, or 1.1% of revenue, compared with net foreign currency gains of $0.1 million, or less than 0.1% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.

Foreign currency gains (losses), net, is comprised of net gains and losses on foreign denominated transactions and the revaluation of working capital balances.

Income Taxes

The following table outlines CRA's income tax provision recorded and the resulting effective tax rates:

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Quarter Ended

July 2,

July 3,

July 2,

July 3,

$ in 000's

2022

2021

2022

2021

Tax Provision

$

4,602

$

4,025

$

4,611

$

4,025

Effective Tax Rate

28.3 %

25.8 %

28.3 %

25.8 %

2

Fiscal Quarter Ended

July 2,

As a % of

July 3,

As a % of

$ in 000's

2022

Revenue

2021

Revenue

Income before provision for income taxes

$

16,245

10.9 %

$

15,591

10.5 %

Adjustments needed to reconcile GAAP income before provision for income taxes

to non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes

Acquisition-related costs

32

- %

-

- %

Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes

$

16,277

10.9 %

$

15,591

10.5 %

GAAP provision for income taxes

$

4,602

$

4,025

Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

9

-

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

4,611

$

4,025

Net Income

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, net income was $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared with net income of $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.53 per diluted share, for Q2 of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income for Q2 of fiscal 2022 was $11.7 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared with $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.53 per diluted share, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP EBITDA

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, non-GAAP EBITDA was $19.8 million, or 13.3% of revenue, compared with $19.2 million, or 13.0% of revenue, for Q2 of fiscal 2021.

Constant Currency Basis

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, revenue was $149.1 million, and net income was $11.6 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.57 per diluted share. On a constant currency basis relative to Q2 of fiscal 2021, Q2 of fiscal 2022 revenue would have been higher by $3.0 million to $152.1 million, GAAP net income would have increased by $0.3 million to $11.9 million, or 7.8% of revenue, and earnings per diluted share would have increased by $0.03 to $1.60 per diluted share.

For Q2 of fiscal 2022, revenue was $149.1 million, and non-GAAP net income was $11.7 million, or 7.8% of revenue, or $1.58 per diluted share. On a constant currency basis relative to Q2 of fiscal 2021, Q2 of fiscal 2022 revenue would have been higher by $3.0 million to $152.1 million, non-GAAP net income would have increased by $0.2 million to $11.9 million, or 7.8% of revenue, non- GAAP earnings per diluted share would have increased by $0.03 to $1.61 per diluted share, and non-GAAP EBITDA would have increased by $0.3 million to $20.1 million, or 13.2% of revenue.

A description of the process for calculating the measures presented on a constant currency basis is contained under the heading "Non- GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Key Balance Sheet Metrics

Billed and unbilled receivables at July 2, 2022 were $199.7 million, compared with $173.9 million at July 3, 2021. Current liabilities at July 2, 2022 were $221.9 million, compared with $191.2 million at July 3, 2021.

Total Days Sales Outstanding, or DSO, for Q2 of fiscal 2022 was 117 days, consisting of 76 days of billed and 41 days of unbilled. This compares with 103 days reported for Q2 of fiscal 2021, consisting of 66 days of billed and 37 days of unbilled.

Cash and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents was $15.6 million at July 2, 2022, compared with $14.0 million at July 3, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities for Q2 of fiscal 2022 was $17.0 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $3.6 million for Q2 of fiscal 2021.

As of July 2, 2022, outstanding borrowings under CRA's revolving credit facility amounted to $70.0 million. At July 3, 2021, outstanding borrowings under CRA's revolving credit facility amounted to $45.0 million.

Net cash used in investing activities totaled $0.3 million for Q2 of fiscal 2022, which was primarily related to capital expenditures, offset by purchase price adjustments, compared with $0.5 million for Q2 of fiscal 2021.

CRA repurchased approximately 211,000 shares of its common stock during Q2 of fiscal 2022 for $17.7 million, compared with Q2 of fiscal 2021, when approximately 338,000 shares of common stock were repurchased for $25.3 million, including transaction costs.

3

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, for total dividends and dividend equivalents of $2.3 million was paid in Q2 of fiscal 2022, compared with a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, for total dividends and dividend equivalents of $1.9 million paid in Q2 of fiscal 2021.

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

CRA has derived the condensed consolidated statement of cash flow data for the years ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021 from its audited financial statements appearing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2022. The condensed consolidated statement of cash flow data for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, and the first, second, and third quarters of fiscal year 2021 and the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2022 have been derived from CRA's unaudited financial statements appearing on Form 10-Q for each of the respective fiscal quarters as well as the consolidated statements of cash flows appearing on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021 and have been prepared on the same basis as CRA's audited financial statements.

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

LTM

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

($ in 000's)

Q2 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

33,109

$

(16,974)

$

(61,838)

$

61,795

$

50,126

Net cash used in investing activities

(13,705)

(267)

(11,985)

(893)

(560)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(15,501)

(10,011)

52,111

(14,173)

(43,428)

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(2,259)

(829)

(716)

(264)

(450)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$

1,644

$

(28,081)

$

(22,428)

$

46,465

$

5,688

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

13,977

43,702

66,130

19,665

13,977

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

15,621

$

15,621

$

43,702

$

66,130

$

19,665

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

LTM

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

($ in 000's)

Q2 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

62,740

$

3,625

$

(39,848)

$

65,315

$

33,648

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,747)

(478)

(692)

(1,352)

(2,225)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(65,637)

(20,857)

26,465

(44,558)

(26,687)

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

2,814

58

27

2,164

565

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$

(4,830)

$

(17,652)

$

(14,048)

$

21,569

$

5,301

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

18,807

31,629

45,677

24,108

18,807

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

13,977

$

13,977

$

31,629

$

45,677

$

24,108

Adjusted Net Cash Flows from Operations

Below are the quarterly and last twelve-month reconciliations of GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for each of the periods presented to non-GAAP adjusted net cash flows from operations. The reconciling items are forgivable loan advances and repayments for each period, which are reported as a component of GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, along with other non-recurring cash items.

Adjusted Net Cash Flows from Operations

LTM

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

($ in 000's)

Q2 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

33,109

$

(16,974)

$

(61,838)

$

61,795

$

50,126

Forgivable loan advances

32,152

13,354

8,800

4,893

5,105

Forgivable loan repayments

(94)

(25)

-

(69)

-

Other non-recurring cash items (1)

203

92

111

-

-

Adjusted net cash flows from operations

$

65,370

$

(3,553)

$

(52,927)

$

66,619

$

55,231

Net revenue

$

568,662

$

149,102

$

148,382

$

134,766

$

136,412

GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a percentage of

net revenue

5.8 %

(11.4)%

(41.7)%

45.9 %

36.7 %

Adjusted net cash flows from operations as a percentage of net revenue

11.5 %

(2.4)%

(35.7)%

49.4 %

40.5 %

4

Adjusted Net Cash Flows from Operations

LTM

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

($ in 000's)

Q2 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

62,740

$

3,625

$

(39,848)

$

65,315

$

33,648

Forgivable loan advances

8,574

2,380

2,150

3,940

104

Forgivable loan repayments

-

-

-

-

-

Other non-recurring cash items (1)

10,393

-

10,393

-

-

Adjusted net cash flows from operations

$

81,707

$

6,005

$

(27,305)

$

69,255

$

33,752

Net revenue

$

553,939

$

148,237

$

146,518

$

137,422

$

121,762

GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a percentage of

net revenue

11.3 %

2.4 %

(27.2)%

47.5 %

27.6 %

Adjusted net cash flows from operations as a percentage of net revenue

14.8 %

4.1 %

(18.6)%

50.4 %

27.7 %

  1. Other non-recurring cash items includes acquisition-related costs in Q1 and Q2 of fiscal 2022 and a portion of the cash paid to settle a contingent consideration obligation in Q1 of fiscal 2021.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In these remarks, CRA has supplemented the presentation of its financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles or "GAAP" with the following financial measures that were not calculated in accordance with GAAP: non- GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, SG&A expenses excluding commissions and adjusted net cash flows from operations. CRA believes that these non- GAAP financial measures are important to management and investors because these measures supplement the understanding of CRA's ongoing operating results, financial condition and cash flows. Non-GAAP adjusted net cash flows from operations is used by management to assess CRA's ability to fund items such as the acquisition of talent, office expansions, debt repayment and distributions to shareholders. In addition, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EBITDA are used by CRA in its budgeting process, and the non- GAAP adjustments described below are made to the performance measures for some of CRA's performance-based compensation.

CRA defines non-GAAP EBITDA as net income before interest expense (net), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization further adjusted for the impact of certain items that it does not consider indicative of its core operating performance, such as non-cash amounts relating to valuation changes in contingent consideration, acquisition-related costs, and related tax effects. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP provision for income taxes also exclude non-cash amounts relating to valuation changes in contingent consideration, acquisition-related costs, and related tax effects. The adjustments made to non-GAAP adjusted net cash flows from operations add back forgivable loan issuances, net of repayments, along with other non-recurring cash items. These remarks also present certain current fiscal period financial measures on a "constant currency" basis in order to isolate the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations can have on CRA's financial results. These constant currency measures are determined by recalculating the current fiscal period local currency financial measure using the specified corresponding prior fiscal period's foreign exchange rates.

All of the non-GAAP financial measures referred to above should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the GAAP financial information presented in these remarks. EBITDA and the financial measures identified in these remarks as "non- GAAP" are reconciled to their GAAP comparable measures either in these remarks or in the attached financial tables. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by CRA may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CRA International Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 12:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
08:38aCRA INTERNATIONAL : Prepared CFO Remarks for Q2 2022 Conference Call
PU
08:20aCRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08:18aCRA INTERNATIONAL : CHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES (CRA) REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECON..
PU
08:13aCRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
08:07aEarnings Flash (CRAI) CHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES Reports Q2 EPS $1.58
MT
08:06aCharles River Associates (CRA) Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022
BU
08:03aCharles River Associates (CRA) Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 Per Common Sha..
BU
08/03Launch of Global Dairy Trade (GDT) Pulse Auctions
BU
08/02Charles River Associates (CRA) Expands its Forensic Services Practice
BU
08/01CRA INTERNATIONAL : Announces Changes to Board Of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 594 M - -
Net income 2022 40,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 746 M 746 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 878
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CRA International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 101,14 $
Average target price 126,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Abraham Maleh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel K. Mahoney CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
David Kistler Chief Information Officer
William F. Concannon Lead Independent Director
Robert W. Holthausen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.33%746
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.61%43 113
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-16.51%19 599
EDENRED SE26.74%12 990
BUREAU VERITAS SA-7.37%12 389
LG CORP.-0.87%9 763