CRA International : 2020 Annual Report

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Charles River Associates is a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc.
Dear Fellow Shareholders:
2020 will be remembered for the COVID-19 pandemic and the remarkable changes we all experienced. In my letter to you last year, I praised my colleagues for their diligence in the face of unprecedented challenges and expressed my optimism as I looked toward our performance in the months and years ahead. I am pleased to report that my colleagues did not disappoint and reaffirmed my belief that CRA is a special organization. Throughout fiscal 2020, they continued to demonstrate a deep commitment to our clients and delivered record financial results despite a worldwide pandemic. In this letter, I will highlight some of our recent accomplishments.
As I have often discussed, I believe CRA is distinguished by its ability to deliver revenue and profit growth while at the same time returning capital to its shareholders. As summarized in Exhibit 1, over the past five years, we have not strayed from this path, as we have simultaneously grown revenue, increased profits at an even faster rate, and returned substantial capital to our shareholders. We are especially proud of our accomplishments in fiscal 2020 given the challenging backdrop.
Exhibit 1: Selected Operating and Capital Metrics
Revenue
Headcount
EPS
Stock
Cash
Growth*
Growth
Growth*
Repurchases
Dividends
Fiscal 2020
13%
7%
11%
$13M
$8M
utilization of 69%
average price of
$47.14 per share
2016-2020
70%
63%
205%
$98M
$27M
Fiscal Years
utilization of 73%
average price of
$37.90 per share
*Presented on a non-GAAP basis1
1 With respect to each non-GAAP financial measure presented in this letter, the comparable GAAP financial measure and a reconciliation of it to the non-GAAP financial measure are presented on the page following this letter.
Operating Performance
Our priority is always the health and well-being of our colleagues as we continue to address our clients' most important business challenges. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we focused on providing our colleagues with a foundation of stability and safety during an unprecedented time. Beginning on March 16, 2020, we asked everyone to work from home whenever possible. Within a matter of days, 100% of our colleagues were working remotely, with the company providing access to networks and infrastructure that possess the same levels of power, capacity, and security that are available in our offices. Although our offices remained open and capable of hosting our colleagues, the vast majority worked from home through year-end and continue to do so today.
By the end of fiscal 2020, we expanded our consulting headcount to 831, increasing 63% from the 511 colleagues at the start of fiscal 2016. While this growth is remarkable in its own right, I am especially pleased that we were able to maintain an average utilization of 73% during that same period. Looking more closely at fiscal 2020, consulting headcount increased by 7% year over year, although utilization declined to 69% as a result of pandemic-related challenges. Fiscal 2020 also included a special milestone in our company's history as CRA consultants billed more than one million hours to client projects for the first time in a single fiscal year. Exhibit 2 summarizes our consulting headcount and utilization over the past five years.
Exhibit 2: Consulting Headcount and Utilization
900
100%
800
75%
90%
700
74%
74%
76%
80%
69%
600
70%
500
60%
50%
400
779
831
40%
687
300
631
540
30%
200
20%
100
10%
0
0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Year-End Headcount
Utilization
Headcount increases and solid utilization have fueled non-GAAP revenue growth of 70% over the past five years. We saw a continuation of this trend as the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 marked CRA's twentieth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Despite a decline in worldwide M&A activity and a court system hampered by the pandemic, CRA's fiscal 2020 topped a record-setting fiscal 2019 as revenue increased by 13% to $508 million. This performance was balanced across our lines of business, with Legal & Regulatory expanding by 15% and Management Consulting increasing by 7%. Furthermore, we achieved growth across our geographies, as our North American operations expanded 14% and our international operations increased 7%. Exhibit 3 summarizes our revenue over the past five years.
Exhibit 3: Revenue* (in millions)
$550
$508
$500
$451
$450
$418
$400
$370
$350
$324
$300
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
*Presented on a non-GAAP basis
Since the start of this five-year period, CRA's non-GAAP net income, earnings per diluted share, and EBITDA grew by 165%, 205%, and 110%, respectively, aided by the improving leverage of overhead resources. This was especially evident during fiscal 2020, as revenue increased while selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses declined due to our active management of overhead outlays under rapidly changing circumstances. In the aggregate, SG&A excluding commissions paid to non-employee experts as a percentage of revenue declined 270 basis points in fiscal 2020 relative to the prior year, contributing to CRA's strong profit growth. Exhibit 4 presents non-GAAP earnings per diluted share over the past five years.
CRA International Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 12:11:01 UTC.