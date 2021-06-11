CRA International : 2020 Annual Report

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

2020 will be remembered for the COVID-19 pandemic and the remarkable changes we all experienced. In my letter to you last year, I praised my colleagues for their diligence in the face of unprecedented challenges and expressed my optimism as I looked toward our performance in the months and years ahead. I am pleased to report that my colleagues did not disappoint and reaffirmed my belief that CRA is a special organization. Throughout fiscal 2020, they continued to demonstrate a deep commitment to our clients and delivered record financial results despite a worldwide pandemic. In this letter, I will highlight some of our recent accomplishments.

As I have often discussed, I believe CRA is distinguished by its ability to deliver revenue and profit growth while at the same time returning capital to its shareholders. As summarized in Exhibit 1, over the past five years, we have not strayed from this path, as we have simultaneously grown revenue, increased profits at an even faster rate, and returned substantial capital to our shareholders. We are especially proud of our accomplishments in fiscal 2020 given the challenging backdrop.

Exhibit 1: Selected Operating and Capital Metrics

Revenue Headcount EPS Stock Cash Growth* Growth Growth* Repurchases Dividends Fiscal 2020 13% 7% 11% $13M $8M utilization of 69% average price of $47.14 per share 2016-2020 70% 63% 205% $98M $27M Fiscal Years utilization of 73% average price of $37.90 per share

*Presented on a non-GAAP basis1