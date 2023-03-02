Advanced search
    CRAI   US12618T1051

CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CRAI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-01 pm EST
125.15 USD   +0.55%
08:14aCra International, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:06aCharles River Associates (CRA) Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
08:03aCharles River Associates (CRA) Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.36 Per Common Share
BU
Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.36 Per Common Share

03/02/2023 | 08:03am EST
Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial and management consulting services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share to be paid on March 24, 2023 to shareholders of record of CRA’s common stock as of the close of business on March 14, 2023. The Company expects to continue paying quarterly dividends, the declaration, timing and amounts of which remain subject to the discretion of CRA’s Board of Directors.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this press release concerning our expectations regarding the payment of future quarterly dividends are “forward-looking” statements as defined in Section 21 of the Exchange Act. These statements are based upon our current expectations and various underlying assumptions. Although we believe there is a reasonable basis for these statements and assumptions, and these statements are expressed in good faith, these statements are subject to a number of additional factors and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the demand for our services may decline as a result of changes in general and industry specific economic conditions; the timing of engagements for our services; the effects of competitive services and pricing; our ability to attract and retain key employee or non-employee experts; the inability to integrate and utilize existing consultants and personnel; the decline or reduction in project work or activity; global economic conditions including less stable political and economic environments; the impact of epidemics or pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; unanticipated expenses and liabilities; risks inherent in international operations; changes in tax law or accounting standards, rules, and regulations; our ability to collect on forgivable loans should any become due; and professional and other legal liability or settlements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Risk Factors.” The inclusion of such forward-looking information should not be regarded as our representation that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, and we do not intend to do so.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 595 M - -
Net income 2022 44,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 893 M 893 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 911
Free-Float 96,0%
Managers and Directors
Paul Abraham Maleh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel K. Mahoney CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
David Kistler Chief Information Officer
William F. Concannon Lead Independent Director
Robert W. Holthausen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.22%893
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.91%43 609
TELEPERFORMANCE SE9.97%15 440
EDENRED SE6.21%14 361
BUREAU VERITAS SA9.10%12 967
LG CORP.5.38%9 953