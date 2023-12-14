Official CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. press release

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that Julien Deleuze has joined the Company’s Energy Practice as a Vice President. Mr. Deleuze will be based in CRA’s London office.

“We are excited to welcome Julien to the team,” said CRA President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. “He has more than 15 years of experience in management and strategy consulting. In that time, Julien has advised business leaders of large corporations in defining and implementing their business and corporate strategies. He joins a team that is working with the world’s leading corporations, investors, law firms, and regulators at a time when the transition and decarbonization of energy systems and sectors require new strategies and the reallocation of capital and labor on a global scale.”

“Julien’s expertise covers the entire value chain of energy, heat, and power, including low-carbon generation, transmission and distribution, and supply and services,” said CRA Energy Practice Leader Chris Russo. “He brings a formidable skillset to CRA and is an expert in in-depth analyses of macroeconomic trends, regulation, market supply and demand dynamics, business model benchmarking, competition dynamics, strategic planning, and financial valuations.”

Prior to joining CRA, Mr. Deleuze was a vice president of a strategy consulting firm, where he led the firm’s London office. Mr. Deleuze is a graduate of École Polytechnique (France) and holds a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University.

About CRA’s Energy Practice

CRA’s Energy Practice provides services to a wide range of industry clients, including utilities, ISOs, RTOs, large customers, and investors. The Energy Practice has teams in CRA offices in Boston, Düsseldorf, London, Munich, New York City, Toronto, and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.crai.com/energy.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

