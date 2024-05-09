CRA Hires 20 Consultants, Including Two Vice Presidents

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced the addition of 20 consultants to CRA’s Intellectual Property Practice, including Chris Bakewell and Julia Rowe, who have joined the firm as vice presidents. Mr. Bakewell, along with the majority of the new team members, is based in Houston. Ms. Rowe is based in the firm’s Chicago office.

“This is a very exciting addition to our IP practice,” said CRA President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. “Rarely do we have an opportunity to bring in such an abundance of top talent all at once. Moreover, it is gratifying to welcome Chris and Julia back to CRA, as both worked here earlier in their careers.”

“Chris and Julia are recognized experts in the field and are joined by an impressive team of experienced consultants,” said CRA Intellectual Property Practice Leader Daniel McGavock. “I look forward to working with them to help clients address complex business and economic issues related to IP assets at a time when new technologies are both converging and developing rapidly, and the stakes are particularly high.”

Mr. Bakewell was previously a managing director and the leader of the intellectual property advisory services practice of a large financial risk and advisory firm. He is an expert in matters involving intellectual property valuation, licensing and strategy. In the context of litigation, he has extensive experience in matters involving patent infringement, breach of contract, theft of trade secrets, trademark and copyright infringement, and international trade issues. Mr. Bakewell also has experience consulting and providing expert testimony regarding issues involving the value of rights of publicity and name, image and likeness (NIL).

Additionally, Mr. Bakewell is an accredited senior appraiser (ASA) and a certified licensing professional (CLP), and has been globally recognized as a top economic expert witness in multiple publications, as has the practice that he formed and led. Mr. Bakewell has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

Ms. Rowe was previously a managing director at a large financial risk and advisory firm. She has testified in high-profile cases involving patent infringement, trademark infringement, copyright infringement, and theft of trade secrets. She has extensive experience analyzing international trade issues, lost profits, reasonable royalties, and unjust enrichment.

Ms. Rowe is a certified public accountant (CPA) and has been nationally recognized as a top economic expert witness. Ms. Rowe has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan and a master of accountancy degree from DePaul University.

About CRA’s Intellectual Property Practice

CRA’s intellectual property experts advise on IP matters involving patents, trademarks, trade secrets, rights of publicity (NIL) and copyrights. We have experience at every stage of the value chain, from IP development through commercialization and enforcement. Our industry knowledge and expertise in economics, finance, accounting, and business strategy make us uniquely qualified to understand and convey the value and impact of proprietary rights in the marketplace.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this press release concerning the expansion of CRA’s Intellectual Property Practice and the addition of Chris Bakewell and Julia Rowe as vice presidents are “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties. Information contained in these forward-looking statements is inherently uncertain, and actual performance and results may differ materially due to many important factors. Such factors that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by CRA include, among others: the failure to generate engagements for us; the potential loss of clients; the demand environment; global economic conditions; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; and intense competition. Additional potential factors that could affect our financial results are included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors.” We cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, and we do not intend to do so.

