Charles River Associates (CRA) Expands its Life Sciences Practice

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that Kenneth J. Beers has joined CRA as a Vice President in the Company’s Life Sciences Practice.

Mr. Beers supports biopharmaceutical clients across a range of topics involving development and commercialization of novel therapies, portfolio management, and business unit strategy. His 15 years of industry experience spans therapeutic areas and modalities on early-stage, pre-commercialization, and in-line therapies, as well as the integration of technologies such as diagnostics, software-as-a-medical-device, and bioinformatics.

“We’re excited to welcome Ken Beers to CRA,” said CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. “Ken will join a diverse team of recognized life sciences experts who assist clients with commercialization and branding strategies, policy issues, pricing and market access, litigation, and more.”

“We look forward to working with Ken to address our clients’ most complex challenges,” said CRA’s Life Sciences Practice Leader and Vice President, Gregory K. Bell. “Ken brings an impressive set of skills to the team; in addition to supporting asset, portfolio, and business unit strategies for biopharmaceutical clients, we look forward to the focus he will bring to our continuing development of advanced analytics and strategic insights.”

Prior to joining CRA, Mr. Beers was a partner in an analytics company specializing in biopharma, medtech, and healthcare. He was previously the CEO of INTUS, a drug development platform that leverages proprietary biological network models to accelerate drug discovery.

Before starting his consulting career, Mr. Beers was an assistant professor of chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mr. Beers holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from Purdue University and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About CRA’s Life Sciences Practice

The CRA Life Sciences Practice works with leading biotech, medical device, and pharmaceutical companies; law firms; regulatory agencies; and national and international industry associations. We provide the analytical expertise and industry experience needed to address our clients’ toughest issues. We have a reputation for rigorous and innovative analysis, careful attention to detail, and the ability to work effectively as part of a wider team of advisers.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

