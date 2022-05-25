Charles River Associates (CRA) Strengthens its Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced Joshua Gans has joined CRA as a Senior Consultant in the Company’s Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice in its Toronto office.

Joshua Gans is a professor of strategic management and holder of the Jeffrey S. Skoll Chair of Technical Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, with a cross-appointment in the Department of Economics. Professor Gans is also Chief Economist of the University of Toronto's Creative Destruction Lab. Prior to 2011, he was the foundation Professor of Management (Information Economics) at the Melbourne Business School, University of Melbourne.

Professor Gans specializes in innovation competition, intellectual property, licensing, utility regulation, vertical mergers, digital economics and recently in the economics of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency. Professor Gans is a prolific author with an extensive publication record on the most topical technology and competition issues being currently debated in policy circles. He has testified in a wide range of regulatory and litigation matters before numerous bodies worldwide, including in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States.

“We’re pleased to welcome Professor Gans to the CRA team,” said CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. “He will contribute greatly to the economic knowledge and jurisdiction-specific expertise of our Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice, which supports clients around the world.”

“Professor Gans is a brilliant economist and eloquent communicator, making him a highly sought-after testifying expert,” said CRA’s Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice Leader Margaret Sanderson. “His range of expertise is tremendous and highly relevant to today’s digital debates. I am thrilled to have Joshua choose CRA as his home for consulting staff support.”

Professor Gans’s research work has been published in the American Economic Review, Journal of Political Economy, RAND Journal of Economics, Journal of Economic Perspectives, Journal of Public Economics, and the Journal of Regulatory Economics, among other publications. He is also a widely published author, with 14 books and popular blogs with thousands of followers. Professor Gans serves as the Department Editor (Business Strategy) of Management Science and an associate editor at the Journal of Industrial Economics and is on the editorial boards of the B.E. Journal of Economic Analysis & Policy; Economic Analysis and Policy; Games; and the Review of Network Economics.

Professor Gans holds a Ph.D. from Stanford University and an honors degree in economics from the University of Queensland. In 2012, he was appointed as a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) in the Productivity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program. Professor Gans is a Fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia, a Distinguished Fellow of the Luohan Academy, a Senior Academic Fellow at the e61 Institute, and a research affiliate at MIT’s Center for Digital Business.

About CRA’s Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice

CRA’s competition economists provide economic analysis and testimony in competition matters around the world. Many have served in government antitrust agencies and are members of premier academic, economic, and law faculties. Their experience extends to many industries, including health care, energy, computer hardware/software, retailing, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, entertainment, transportation, natural resources, sports, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and consumer products.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

