Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that Andrew Dressel has joined the firm as a vice president in the company’s Energy Practice.

“Andrew is an experienced power industry attorney and consulting professional, and we are excited to have him on our team,” said CRA President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. “Andrew has a long track record of providing expert advice and guidance to utilities, government agencies, independent power providers, system operators, technology developers, and others, from startups to Fortune 500 companies.”

“Andrew has specialized expertise in the areas of risk and controls analysis, cybersecurity and compliance, and state utility commission regulations,” said CRA Energy Practice Leader Chris Russo. “He also brings extensive management-level experience with internal audit plan implementation, mock audits, and assessing overall risk and compliance readiness.”

“I am pleased to welcome Andrew to the CRA team,” said Jim McMahon, CRA vice president and leader of the Energy Practice’s advisory services segment. “With his combined regulatory and consulting background, he will help build our utilities regulatory, policy, and compliance service line, with particular focus on NERC compliance.”

Before joining CRA, Mr. Dressel was a director at a large management consulting firm where he assisted clients in the areas of regulatory compliance, risk management, internal controls, cybersecurity, and audit readiness. He was previously the director of regulatory services and legal counsel at a specialty consultancy. Earlier in his career, he was an attorney at the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). Mr. Dressel has a BS in Resource Conservation from the University of Montana and a JD from Vermont Law School.

About CRA’s Energy Practice

CRA’s Energy Practice blends decades of industry knowledge with world-class economic and analytical expertise. Investors, executives, and litigators from across the energy sector have turned to CRA for expert advice in hundreds of successful engagements. CRA’s expertise is grounded in a comprehensive understanding of the energy sector, including electricity and gas markets, litigation and regulatory support, market analytics and strategy, energy asset and enterprise valuation, and energy trading and risk management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403061981/en/