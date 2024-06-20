Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that Christine Oumansour has joined the company as a Vice President in the Energy Practice. Ms. Oumansour will be based in CRA’s Boston headquarters.

“I am pleased to welcome Christine to CRA,” said CRA President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. “She has nearly two decades of experience in the energy sector and in that time has worked with a wide range of companies, advising on all types of energy infrastructure projects at every stage of development.”

“Christine has worked extensively with global energy companies across five continents on large portfolios and complex projects, and is a recognized industry thought leader in the energy transition and capex space,” said Chris Russo, CRA Vice President and Energy Practice Leader.

“Christine can support clients through the complex and high-stakes programs of the global energy transition, which will require many billions of dollars of capital investment to replace, upgrade, and add infrastructure,” said Jim McMahon, CRA Vice President and leader of the Energy Practice’s advisory services segment.

Before joining CRA, Ms. Oumansour was a partner at a large management consulting firm where she advised the leadership teams of a variety of energy companies on corporate decisions, commercial pursuits, market entry and opportunity prioritization, energy transition, and large capital portfolio optimization. Prior to that, she was a partner and the head of international business at a specialty data, analytics, and supply-chain intelligence firm where she advised energy clients in evaluating cost competitiveness of assets and construction programs, and anticipating market movements.

Ms. Oumansour has a BA in international relations and an MA in Asian and Middle Eastern studies from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from the London Business School.

About CRA’s Energy Practice

CRA’s Energy Practice blends decades of industry knowledge with world-class economic and analytical expertise. Investors, executives, and litigators from across the energy sector have turned to CRA for expert advice in hundreds of successful engagements. CRA’s expertise is grounded in a comprehensive understanding of the energy sector, including electricity and gas markets, litigation and regulatory support, market analytics and strategy, energy asset and enterprise valuation, and energy trading and risk management.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

