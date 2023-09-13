Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that the Company will participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference. CRA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. A live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the event.

Additionally, Mr. Maleh, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Mahoney, and Chief Corporate Development Officer Chad Holmes will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on September 20 and 21.

