Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBRL   US22410J1060

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

(CBRL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40 2022-08-31 pm EDT
108.23 USD   -0.64%
03:02pCracker barrel fiscal 2022 fourth quarter conference call on the internet
PR
08/23Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces New Flavor-Forward Fall Recipes, Plus Savory Upgrades to Shareables Menu
PR
08/23Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Introduces New Flavor-Forward Fall Recipes, Plus Savory Upgrades to Shareables Menu
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CRACKER BARREL FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL ON THE INTERNET

08/31/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEBANON, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) will provide a real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Company management will discuss financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 29, 2022.

The live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section on the Company's website at investor.crackerbarrel.com on September 27, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  An online replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and continue through October 11, 2022.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) was established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn. and operates more than 660 Cracker Barrel locations and owns the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. 

CBRL - F

Investor Contact:

Jessica Hazel


(615) 235-4367

Media Contact:

Heidi Pearce


(615) 235-4135

 

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cracker-barrel-fiscal-2022-fourth-quarter-conference-call-on-the-internet-301615624.html

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
03:02pCracker barrel fiscal 2022 fourth quarter conference call on the internet
PR
08/23Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces New Flavor-Forward Fall Recipes, Plus Savo..
PR
08/23Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Introduces New Flavor-Forward Fall Recipes, Plus Savor..
CI
08/19Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Principal Accounting Officer Kara Jacobs to Resign
MT
08/19CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, IN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
08/19Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/19Biglari Capital LLC Delivers a Letter to the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
CI
08/02Deutsche Bank Downgrades Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Pri..
MT
07/14CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, IN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/27SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Adding to Monday Slide in Late Trade
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
More recommendations