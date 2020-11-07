Cracker Barrel Old Country Store : ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2021 RESULTS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ('Cracker Barrel' or the 'Company') (Nasdaq: CBRL) today announced preliminary selected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended October 30, 2020.



Commenting on the first quarter results, Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Sandra B. Cochran said, 'I'm pleased with our start to the fiscal year and with our continued sales recovery, as we saw significant improvements in comparable store restaurant and retail sales trends. These results reflect the strength of our brand, our everyday value, and the trust our guests have in us to deliver a safe experience and the hospitality for which we're known. I am especially proud of our retail performance and the efforts of our retail teams, as well as our operators' disciplined approach to cost management and their continued ability to navigate through the ongoing challenged environment. I believe all of these contributed meaningfully to our strong results in the first quarter.'

Cracker Barrel comparable store restaurant and retail sales for the third and fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were as follows when compared to the prior year comparable periods:

Third Quarter Ended 5/1 Fourth Quarter Ended 7/31 First Quarter Ended 10/301 Comparable store restaurant sales (41.7%) (39.2%) (16.4%) Comparable store retail sales (45.5%) (32.3%) (8.1%) 1 Preliminary Results (Unaudited)

