CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

(CBRL)
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store : ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2021 RESULTS

11/07/2020 | 12:58am EST

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ('Cracker Barrel' or the 'Company') (Nasdaq: CBRL) today announced preliminary selected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended October 30, 2020.

Commenting on the first quarter results, Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Sandra B. Cochran said, 'I'm pleased with our start to the fiscal year and with our continued sales recovery, as we saw significant improvements in comparable store restaurant and retail sales trends. These results reflect the strength of our brand, our everyday value, and the trust our guests have in us to deliver a safe experience and the hospitality for which we're known. I am especially proud of our retail performance and the efforts of our retail teams, as well as our operators' disciplined approach to cost management and their continued ability to navigate through the ongoing challenged environment. I believe all of these contributed meaningfully to our strong results in the first quarter.'

Cracker Barrel comparable store restaurant and retail sales for the third and fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were as follows when compared to the prior year comparable periods:

Third Quarter Ended 5/1

Fourth Quarter Ended 7/31

First Quarter Ended 10/301

Comparable store restaurant sales

(41.7%)

(39.2%)

(16.4%)

Comparable store retail sales

(45.5%)

(32.3%)

(8.1%)

1 Preliminary Results (Unaudited)

Click here to read the full release.

Disclaimer

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 05:57:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 820 M - -
Net income 2021 127 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 0,27%
Capitalization 2 842 M 2 842 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 136,43 $
Last Close Price 119,94 $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandra B. Cochran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William W. McCarten Chairman
Michael T. Hackney Senior VP-Restaurant & Retail Operations
Jill M. Golder Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard J. Dobkin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.-21.99%2 842
STARBUCKS CORPORATION3.07%106 324
COMPASS GROUP PLC-40.05%26 472
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-6.87%13 218
SODEXO-45.27%9 962
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-8.89%4 453
