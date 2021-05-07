Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBRL   US22410J1060

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

(CBRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store : Ordering takeout? Try a live concert at home

05/07/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 7 (Reuters) - Live concerts are on the menu for home delivery, as musicians and audiences seek to satisfy their appetite for human interaction.

As the sun set in Piedmont, California, about 20 masked revelers gathered on the back porch of a home. Lit up by a few stage lights, a nearby fire and hanging garden bulbs, singer-songwriter Steve Poltz strolled in, guitar in hand, happy to be performing live again.

"Just being able to interact with folks feels so good again, because I know I needed it and I know other people needed it after being quarantined so long," said the Nashville, Tennessee-based musician, who has performed on Facebook Live during the pandemic.

With concert venues largely shuttered over the past year, San Francisco-based concert promoter KC Turner and musician friend Megan Slankard came up with a way to bring live music directly to fans in their driveways or backyards.

"It's a way to bring music to people safely, very small, private and bring that joy of what music is," Turner said.

The concert series started last fall with about 35 shows throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Bookings continued through the spring.

Audiences must wear masks for the private 75-minute-long shows, except when eating or drinking, and stay socially distanced. The initial audience limit of 10 has doubled, but they must keep 12 feet away from the unmasked performers.

"I did have concerns, but I had faith in the fact that it would be done right and it has been," said Poltz, who has been vaccinated.

Homeowners typically book shows through Turner and invite guests. Fees range from $1,000 to $5,000 based on the artist.

The roster of artists includes Donovan Frankenreiter, Clarence Greenwood (better known as Citizen Cope) and David Lowery of Cracker.

The pandemic did provide Poltz a break from constantly touring, allowing him to spend time with his ailing father and write new songs. Yet he is happy to be back on stage - even if that is the corner of a porch.

"It doesn't matter whether you play for 100,000 people or you're playing to 30 or 20 people. What I'm looking for is that connection. So it's so fun to be back out," he said. (Reporting by Nathan Frandino; Editing by Richard Chang and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
12:23pCRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE  : Ordering takeout? Try a live concert at home
RE
04/27INSIDER TRENDS : Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Insider Sells for Tax Adds to ..
MT
04/26CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE  : Launches New Homestyle Favorites Crafted Wit..
PR
04/26CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, IN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
04/23CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE  : reg; Appoints Chip Wade to its Board of Dire..
PR
04/15CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE  : CL King Downgrades Cracker Barrel Old Countr..
MT
04/09CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, IN : Material Modification to Rights of Securi..
AQ
04/01CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE  : MKM Partners Adjusts Price Target on Cracker..
MT
03/29LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/29CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE  : Deutsche Bank Starts Cracker Barrel Old Coun..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 743 M - -
Net income 2021 239 M - -
Net Debt 2021 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 3 844 M 3 844 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 163,43 $
Last Close Price 162,02 $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sandra B. Cochran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
P. Douglas Couvillion CFO, Senior Vice President-Sourcing & Supply Chain
William W. McCarten Chairman
Michael T. Hackney Senior VP-Restaurant & Retail Operations
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.22.82%3 844
STARBUCKS CORPORATION6.08%135 198
COMPASS GROUP PLC15.44%38 958
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.19.40%18 547
SODEXO21.12%14 750
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED1.31%5 059