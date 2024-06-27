Plus, Other Can't-Miss Summer Deals for July Fourth and National Fried Chicken Day

LEBANON, Tenn., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This July Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is giving guests a reason to celebrate with the chance to win free homestyle favorites as part of its Endless Summer Sweepstakes*! Starting July 1, Cracker Barrel Rewards Members™ can participate in the sweepstakes for the chance to win $2,500 in Cracker Barrel gift cards, plus other prizes throughout the month.

Whether it's the new Bee Sting Chicken Tenders or classic Southern Fried Chicken, enjoying a homestyle meal with friends and family this summer has never been more rewarding. From July 1-31, Rewards Members who register in the sweepstakes receive one entry into the weekly drawing associated with the time and date of the registration plus one entry for each subsequent weekly drawing and one entry into the Grand Prize drawing for the chance to win one of three (3) Grand Prizes of $2,500 in Cracker Barrel gift cards or four (4) Weekly Prizes of a $250 total Cracker Barrel gift card prizes. Plus, entrants can earn bonus entries into the Sweepstakes all month long with each qualifying purchase made in-store, online or through the Cracker Barrel App.

"This summer, we're excited to delight Cracker Barrel Rewards Members with our Endless Summer Sweepstakes and the chance to win even more of what they crave from Cracker Barrel," said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Loyalty and CRM, Amy Barnett. "Plus, with our delicious new Bee Sting Chicken Sandwich and Fried Chicken Tenders, guests can enjoy even more flavor this season alongside the chance to earn more rewards."

With July Fourth around the corner, Cracker Barrel has guests covered for Independence Day picnics and celebrations. Reward Members can earn Double Pegs on catering orders placed and picked up during July 4-7**. Guests can keep the celebrations going on July 6 with National Fried Chicken Day. Rewards Members can earn a free Barrel Bite Bonus Reward*** valid for their next visit when they order and pick up on July 6th any chicken item from the menu, in-store, online or on the Cracker Barrel App.

For more information on the Endless Summer Sweepstakes or how to become a Cracker Barrel Rewards Member, visit crackerbarrel.com/rewards/summer-sweepstakes . To learn more about the July Fourth Double Pegs promotion, National Fried Chicken Day bonus and more, visit crackerbarrel.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.) 18 or older (19 or older in AL and NE) who are Cracker Barrel Rewards™ members at the time of participation. Void where prohibited. Ends July 31, 2024. For Official Rules, alternate method of entry, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit https://crackerbarrel-rewards.promo.eprize.com/#/endlesssummer. Limit : 5 bonus entries per day. Gift card purchases excluded. Sponsor: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., 305 Hartmann Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.

**For catering orders placed and picked up between 7/04-7/07/24. Each award subject to 500-Peg balance limit on date awarded. Bonus Pegs awarded within 72 hours of Qualifying Purchase. Must be a Member to participate. Full terms.

***For qualifying orders placed and picked up on 7/06/24. Bonus Reward awarded after the order is placed and the transaction is closed. Must be a Member to participate. Full terms.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) is on a mission to bring craveable, delicious homestyle food and unique retail products to all guests while serving up memorable, distinctive experiences that make everyone feel welcome. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 44 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

