Craftsman Automation Limited is an India-based diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities. Its segments include Automotive-Powertrain & Others, Aluminium Products and Industrial & Engineering. The Automotive-Powertrain & Others segment develops, manufactures and sells goods and services of power trains and other products to the manufacturers of commercial/ passenger vehicles, farm equipment, mining and construction equipment. The Aluminium Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells goods and services consisting of aluminum products to the manufacturers of two wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles and products for power transmission and other industrial usage. The Industrial & Engineering segment develops, manufactures, and sells goods and services, such as castings, gears, material handling equipment, special purpose machines, other general engineering products and storage products to various end user industries.