Craftsman Automation Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 11,053.4 million compared to INR 9,803.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 11,106.5 million compared to INR 9,852.5 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 623.3 million compared to INR 776.6 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 29.5 compared to INR 36.76 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 29.5 compared to INR 36.76 a year ago.