Craftsman Automation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

January 27, 2024 at 05:49 am EST

Craftsman Automation Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 11,297 million compared to INR 7,490.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 11,332 million compared to INR 7,536.4 million a year ago. Net income was INR 731.2 million compared to INR 516.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 34.61 compared to INR 24.43 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 34.61 compared to INR 24.43 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 33,463.9 million compared to INR 22,022.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 33,583.2 million compared to INR 22,098.9 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2,421.4 million compared to INR 1,707.3 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 114.6 compared to INR 80.81 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 114.6 compared to INR 80.81 a year ago.