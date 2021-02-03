Log in
Crane Co. : Announces Annual Investor Conference

02/03/2021

02/03/2021 | 11:10am EST
Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will hold its annual investor conference virtually on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM (Eastern). Speakers will include Max H. Mitchell and other key Crane Co. executives. Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of this event through the Company’s website www.craneco.com. A web replay will be available on our website shortly after completion of the event.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 949 M - -
Net income 2020 197 M - -
Net Debt 2020 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 4 667 M 4 667 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 68,1%
Technical analysis trends CRANE CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 88,60 $
Last Close Price 80,31 $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Max Homer Mitchell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Luther Lyman Tullis Chairman
Richard Andrew Maue Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carey A. True Chief Information Officer
Donald G. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRANE CO.1.16%4 667
ATLAS COPCO AB13.30%65 877
FANUC CORPORATION10.69%51 254
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-1.48%34 567
SANDVIK AB4.87%31 451
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-0.81%28 379
