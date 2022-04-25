Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Crane Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CR   US2243991054

CRANE CO.

(CR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/25 04:00:02 pm EDT
104.94 USD   -0.08%
05:18pCRANE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07pCRANE CO /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pEarnings Flash (CR) CRANE CO. Reports Q1 Revenue $801.1M, vs. Street Est of $800.8M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend

04/25/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on June 8, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2022.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers across end markets including aerospace, defense, chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater, payment automation, and banknote security and production, as well as for a wide range of general industrial and consumer applications. The Company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials. On May 24, 2021, Crane announced that it had signed an agreement to divest its Engineered Materials segment subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval. On March 17, 2022, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a complaint to enjoin that sale transaction. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CRANE CO.
05:18pCRANE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07pCRANE CO /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
05:06pEarnings Flash (CR) CRANE CO. Reports Q1 Revenue $801.1M, vs. Street Est of $800.8M
MT
05:06pEarnings Flash (CR) CRANE CO. Posts Q1 EPS $1.81, vs. Street Est of $1.68
MT
05:03pCrane Co. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05:01pCrane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend
BU
04/21Konecranes Flags $48 Million Earnings Hit In Q1 Amid Canceled Sales To Russia, Impairme..
MT
04/19CRANE : 2022 Proxy Statement - Prospectus
PU
04/18Stifel Adjusts Crane's Price Target to $134 From $137, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
04/15Catholics mark Good Friday outside Notre-Dame three years after fire
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRANE CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 326 M - -
Net income 2022 420 M - -
Net Debt 2022 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 5 887 M 5 887 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart CRANE CO.
Duration : Period :
Crane Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRANE CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 105,02 $
Average target price 127,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max Homer Mitchell Vice President-Operational Excellence
Richard Andrew Maue Co-CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
James Luther Lyman Tullis Chairman
Ann K. Vinci Chief Information Officer
Donald G. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRANE CO.3.23%5 887
ATLAS COPCO AB-23.04%58 917
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-12.90%35 597
FANUC CORPORATION-13.84%31 302
SANDVIK AB-19.95%26 587
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-27.32%26 374